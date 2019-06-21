RACINE — What could be better than hanging out at a park looking out at Lake Michigan with friends and a beer in hand?
Not much.
That’s what Mayor Cory Mason toasted at the grand opening of the first Belle City Biergarten on Friday. Mason had just tapped a firkin — a small keg — of Lakefront Brewery’s Hazy Rabbit IPA, which is infused with peach puree and which on Friday was free to anyone with a glass.
Belle City Biergarten is a collaboration between the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Hop Heads Hospitality and Events, the vendor behind the Franksville Beer Garden.
This first weekend, the beer garden is located at Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St. Hop Heads co-owner Molly Michel said they poured about 120 beers on Thursday, which they thought of as a “soft opening” for the beer garden. She said the crowd was mostly neighbors who walked over to see what was going on.
Steve Michajlak and Gerdy Manning clinked glasses with the mayor after his toast. They could point to their houses on Main Street from the beer garden.
“This is great,” said Michajlak. “I can walk home.”
Patrons can purchase commemorative glasses in either a pint or a stein and get a discount on their refills. The beers on tap range from Miller Lite to an assortment of craft beers.
The beer garden is scheduled to be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday with live music in the evening and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
On Sundays, the organizers with What’s Up Racine will organize different events for each weekend. This Sunday, they’ve planned a social mixer during which attendees can mingle and meet new people.
Next weekend, June 27-30, the event is scheduled to open at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St. After that, the rest of the summer beer gardens are scheduled at Lakeview Park: July 11-14, Aug. 8-11 and Aug. 29—Sept. 1.
The weekend schedule is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
