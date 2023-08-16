A stormy day mixed with heavy rain and moments of sunshine produced a bright rainbow Monday afternoon over Downtown Waterford. The rainbow appeared about 5 p.m. and lingered for about an hour, joined briefly by a second rainbow that was much more faint. The National Weather Service says the area should enjoy clear skies and mild temperatures much of this week, but rain could return on Thursday.
Scott Williams
Reporter
