RACINE — An electrical event due to rain water caused a house fire Monday morning on Lighthouse Drive morning, the Racine Fire Department reported.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $12,000 and to the contents at $6,000.

No injuries occurred to fire service personnel or the occupants, who were not displaced from their home.

RFD responded to the 3800 block of Lighthouse Drive for a report of smoke in the basement at 8:20 a.m.

A resident noticed an electrical failure in one room, and soon after, smelled smoke and saw light smoke in the basement. Smoke alarms were present and working.

Med 3 and Quint 3 were the first two apparatus on scene within four minutes of dispatch and reported nothing showing from the exterior. After an initial investigation, Quint 3 called a working fire.

Quint 3 and Engine 2 attacked the fire that was located behind a baseboard heater and checked for extension.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, and the fire loss was stopped within 15 minutes. Damage was limited to a shared interior/exterior wall void space, and very light smoke damage, the RFD said.

Crews from Engine 1, Med 3, Quint 4 and Engine 6 assisted with water supply, searching the building for victims, salvage and overhaul activities.

The six fire apparatus with 21 personnel assisted with mitigating the emergency. A battalion chief and fire investigator were also on scene.

The cause of the fire was an electrical event due to rain water infiltrating a non-ground fault circuit interrupter rated exterior outlet.

A GFCI can help prevent electrocution.

If a person’s body starts to receive a shock, the GFCI senses this and cuts off the power before an injury occurs, according to safeelectricity.org.

GFCI outlets should be installed in bathrooms, garages, crawl spaces, basements, laundry rooms and any areas where a water source is present or possible, the RFD said.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control on the scene. We Energies controlled the natural gas and electrical utilities for the building.

