RACINE — There are three different churches from three different Christian denominations within one block of 1500 block of North Wisconsin Street: New Life Christian Fellowship Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
But on Tuesday evening, they came together as one for National Night Out.
National Night Out is a nationwide series of events that has been organized by the Neighborhood Watch since 1984, held annually on the first Tuesday of August. Dozens of blocks across Racine hosted simultaneous parties that afternoon.
The Neighborhood Watch’s goal for the thousands of communities (and millions of participants) that take part is to promote a sense of community between neighborhoods and law enforcement. In Racine in 2017, more than 6,000 people took part in celebrations at more than 60 different locations.
“The whole philosophy of Neighborhood Watch is to get neighbors to know each other, so that if they see something that seems wrong or strange, they’re not afraid to alert each other and also alert law enforcement,” organizer Brian O’Connell said.
A steady drizzle continued throughout the evening, but the potluck, games and raffle continued undeterred. A group of boys from the neighborhood played basketball on St. John’s playground as if the puddles weren’t there.
“There’s lots of things going on here,” Steve Varghese, the pastor at St. Joseph, said. “This is the coming together of these three faith communities. This didn’t happen a few years ago.”
2018 was the fifth annual block party on the 1500 block of North Wisconsin Street.
The three churches use National Night Out as a way to not only build connections within their shared neighborhood, but also to promote their own congregations.
“Everything is free. That’s part of the service aspect for us,” said Kevin Charpentier, the principal at St. John’s School. “(National Night Out) fits with our mission and being able to serve and to give back to the community and be a part of it.”
Kids participating in the summer musical “Go, Go Jonah” — scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Mount Pleasant and 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 at St. Joseph — offered a preview of the play Tuesday, and all three of the churches on the block (as well as the schools connected to St. Joseph and St. John) opened up for tours.
Cheryl Westfall’s kids are taking part in the musical, and her family belongs to St. Joseph. While waiting for the 4:30 p.m. potluck to begin, she took shelter from the rain underneath tents set up by the organizers.
“(I’m glad to see) the kids get to see their friends that they’re in school with over the summer,” Westfall said.
