Rails to Trails project needs another $500K by next May; Making pitches to government boards now

UNION GROVE — A group hoping to turn a former rail line into a recreational path for hiking and biking is still faced with its biggest challenge, a hurdle since its beginning about four years ago: money. And it’s a big price tag.
The proposed Rails to Trails path would run along the former Soo Line tracks, which stretches from the Kansasville area in the Town of Dover to the Village of Sturtevant. The rail has not been used in about five years.
A rail company still owns and maintains the land and would be selling the rights to use it. The total cost of the rights is $1.5 million.
The local group already has $1 million secured from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. But not having the last $500,000 would mean the end of the project.
The official deadline to have the money secured and the deal signed is May 1 next year.
“If we don’t secure this trail and secure this purchase, then it will be opened up to private owners who are interested in having access … which will essentially just kill any kind of chance in converting this to a trail,” Union Grove resident Larissa Gallagher said. “It’s going to be pretty much dead in the water.”
Pitfalls along the way
Gallagher is also a member of the Union Grove Community Development Authority. She has served as a community liaison for this trail venture, and Yorkville resident Shelly Petrick is another active member of the initiative.
Gallagher and Petrick started the initiative after their Leadership Union Grove classes ended about four years ago.
“The whole time, it’s just been us trying to secure this purchase,” Larissa Gallagher said. “We’re on our absolute final extension.”
Racine has an extensive trail network, and Mount Pleasant, Burlington, Rochester, Waterford and Wind Lake have trails as well, Gallagher said. But there’s nothing that connects them from one side of the county to the other.
Gallagher thinks the project is a good idea. She was inspired from the area in Iowa where she grew up, which had plenty of opportunity for trail usage. Hiking, biking and snowmobile groups have also expressed interest in the trail.
Gallagher and her group have been in contact with the local municipal governments along the corridor, asking for additional funds. Because this time of year is when budgets for next year are prepared, the group is hoping to find a spot in those budgets.
They have also asked the county, which has been very supportive, Gallagher said. But funds continue to be an issue, especially with the imminent May deadline.
“We essentially have to have committed funds; my goal is by the end of the year, because then you got to go through all the bureaucracy and the paper work and all that stuff of it.”
The Rails to Trails project would not be eligible for any other grants through the state because the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship grant has already been secured as the largest chunk of money the group can obtain, she said.
“Every other grant that we’ve found requires it to be a project that’s already in the works,” she said.
The volunteer group has looked into various options, including loans, but the group’s size is so small and there is no income outside of small donations. Additionally, the donations are just a drop in the bucket, Gallagher said.
The national Rails to Trails Conservancy is also trying to expand trails into the southeast region of Wisconsin, into what they call the Route of the Badger.
“We talked to them and we just decided that this is something we thought would be beneficial to our area, to businesses, to the region,” Gallagher said. “It would be a great opportunity for people that want to commute to work in something other than cars.”
Many benefits foreseen
The trail could provide an area for children learning how to ride their bikes and act as a vehicle to bring more pedestrian traffic to Downtown Union Grove, she said.
Student athletes would also benefit having a trail to use for exercise or training, she said. “They’re doing it on the streets. It’s just not ideal.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.