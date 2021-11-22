Rails-to-Trails Conservancy awards $7,000 to Union Grove Rails to Trails

UNION GROVE — Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, an organization that calls itself the nation’s largest trail advocacy group, on Wednesday announced $35,000 in awards to six southeast Wisconsin organizations, including Union Grove Rails to Trails, working along the Route of the Badger regional trail network.

The Union Grove organization was awarded $7,000 and is among 45 projects across 15 states and the District of Columbia that have been awarded a combined $308,500 in funding by RTC to support community-led efforts to connect more people with trails in their neighborhoods.

The RTC regional grants will help Racine and Milwaukee county organizations working to address the needs of their communities and allow access to trails and the outdoors, according to a news release from RTC.

Larissa Gallagher, president of Union Grove Rails to Trails, said in a statement that with the $7,000 RTC grant, her organization will be able to provide public discussions between Racine County residents and government officials.

“This trail extension will connect east and west Racine County and will act as a conduit for the communities to connect, which is not currently available,” Gallagher said in a statement. “The health, safety and economic benefits that the finished trail will provide will be enjoyed by our residents and visitors for many years to come.”

RTC’s Trail Grant Program emphasizes investments that support regional and community trail development goals — often providing funding for projects that are small in scope and scale and can be hard to finance within traditional funding streams.

“At RTC, we believe that trails have the power to transform communities and create joyful, vibrant public spaces that are equitable and inclusive,” Liz Thorstensen, RTC’s vice president of trail development, said in a statement. “These grants are an intentional investment in the partners and people who are working on the ground — in their neighborhoods and in their states — to establish the programming and the infrastructure necessary to invite everyone living in a community to enjoy their trails. Our partners are leading the way to a future where trails connect everyone, everywhere.”

This round of RTC trail grants prioritized investment in RTC’s flagship initiatives, including RTC’s TrailNation initiative, which is designed to establish model trail networks across the country.

When the region’s own TrailNation project is completed, the 700-mile Route of the Badger trail network will connect rural and urban communities in southeast Wisconsin — in Racine and Milwaukee counties, as well as Kenosha, Walworth, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee. The Route of the Badger trail network is to link people of all ages to equitable access to jobs, communities, schools, parks and local attractions.

“We view this project as a catalytic component of our efforts to revitalize Milwaukee’s 30th Street Corridor,” Cheryl Blue, executive director of that city’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor Corp., said in a statement. “Though it will provide huge social and health benefits to the residents, we are determined to equitably redevelop the corridor so that the economic impact benefits black Milwaukee as well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0