Railroad worker struck by car, transported by Flight for Life
top story

Railroad worker struck by car, transported by Flight for Life

RACINE — A railroad worker was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa following a Monday morning crash on the city's north side. 

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. according to the Racine Police department. The worker was struck by a vehicle near the Union Pacific railroad tracks in the 1500 block of Rapids Drive, between Edgewood Avenue and North Memorial Drive.

No official information on the condition of the worker or the incident was immediately available on Monday, but emergency radio transmissions indicated that the worker suffered a head injury. 

