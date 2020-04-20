Railroad worker struck by car, transported by Flight for Life

RACINE — A railroad worker was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa following a Monday morning crash on the city's north side.
The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. according to the Racine Police department. The worker was struck by a vehicle near the Union Pacific railroad tracks in the 1500 block of Rapids Drive, between Edgewood Avenue and North Memorial Drive.
No official information on the condition of the worker or the incident was immediately available on Monday, but emergency radio transmissions indicated that the worker suffered a head injury.
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan B Ben-Hur
Ryan B Ben-Hur, 100 block of Harborview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substance.
Juan M Casillas
Juan M Casillas, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cody T Chic
Cody T Chic, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, stalking, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angel Luis Cruz III
Angel Luis Cruz III, 3400 block of 93rd Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion E Lawrence
Dion E Lawrence, 1800 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Robert C Moorehead
Robert C Moorehead, 400 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, mayhem (use of a dangerous weapon), aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacques L Pissard
Jacques (aka Lacquesandre) L Pissard, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments< use of a dangerous weapon).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.