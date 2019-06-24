RACINE — Drivers, beware: the railroad crossing on State Street will be closed next week, from July 1 to July 3.
According to a press release from the City of Racine Engineering Department, the Union Pacific Railroad will be doing track maintenance at that crossing.
The street is scheduled to be re-opened by July 4.
The following detours will be put into place:
Eastbound truck traffic will take Northwestern Avenue (Highway 38) to Rapids Drive to Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) to Hamilton Street (Highway 32) to Main Street (Highway 32) to State Street (Highway 38). The westbound detour will be the opposite direction along the same route.
For local traffic, the eastbound detour will be State Street to West Street to North Memorial Drive to Hamilton Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to State Street. The westbound detour will be State Street to Marquette Street to Hamilton Street to N. Memorial Drive to West Street to State Street.
