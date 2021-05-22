'Racism is a bad thing and it should end' | Fifth graders at Jefferson Lighthouse present projects to make a difference

RACINE — Fifth graders at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, 1722 W. Sixth St., had been working on a large project for the past six weeks as a part of their last year in elementary school.
Typically, students would give a presentation about their Primary Years Programme Exhibition projects, which all focus on larger global issues or topics, in the school’s gym. This year, however, like many events, it was mainly virtual. A handful of students were present at the school to log on and participate in the Google Meet.
The PYP provides formal and informal opportunities for students to demonstrate how they have developed and applied their knowledge, conceptual understandings, skills and learner profile attributes, according to documents provided by Jefferson Lighthouse.
The PYP exhibition is an example of these opportunities; the exhibition is the culminating, collaborative experience in the final year of the PYP.
Each project focuses on a global topic such as gender identity, health and wellness or climate change and celebrates the development of internationally-minded students who make a positive difference in people’s lives. The Journal Times listened to some of the students’ presentations.
Racism
Fifth-grader Kashia Xiong’s project was about racism.
“Most people will get away with it,” Xiong said during the presentation. “Some people think that racism is a good thing. And some think it’s a bad thing. And many people think that only one race can be racist, but anyone can be racist, and people also think that it isn’t real.”
Students made “artifacts” to visually demonstrate the message they wanted to convey, without actually using words, from their PYP projects. Xiong created a drawing.
“I just made it because I think that racism is a bad thing and it should end,” Xiong said.
Students interviewed others to get their perspectives on their project topics.
“I interviewed my mom and I asked her what her perspective was … I asked her why she thinks that some people are racist. And she told me because some people think that they’re better than others because of their skin,” Xiong said.
Education
Fifth-grader Andrew Seifert gave a presentation about education, “because education is a big part of life,” Seifert said, “and I feel that I care a lot about people who cannot get an education. I think it’s very sad that people cannot get an education, and I care a lot about my education too.”
He said culture is a big reason people don’t go to school, such as in some places, girls can’t go to school, and “they just work on housework.”
In other places, students have to pay for high school, and other schools cater to a particular belief, he said.
One of Seifert’s key concepts was “responsibility.” The reason: “it is my responsibility to go to school, and it is my parents’ responsibility to pay for taxes, because when they pay for taxes, some of the money goes toward public schools. And if I don’t go to school, they go to jail.”
As a part of their exhibitions, students had to take action to help solve their issue, spread awareness, help change other students’ mindsets, raise money for a cause or a similar effort. Seifert’s “action” was taking part in a program called Yuda Bands. He sold bracelets at his school, and the proceeds went towards a student in Africa who needed help paying for high school.
With each band purchased, according to the Yuda Bands website, a week of school is granted to a youth in need, a job is granted for a Guatemalan artisan and youth gain leadership and skills training.
Disinformation
Fifth-grader Sean Barsch’s project was on disinformation. “Disinformation is when you say something wrong on purpose to either cause damage or just for fun as a joke,” he said. “It’s currently just annoying when I hear or see news that I know is wrong, but you can’t really do anything about it because it’s already spread so much.”
He told the audience the difference between disinformation and misinformation, where misinformation is spread accidentally due to ignorance.
His action was hanging “fact checkers” around the school.
“People think that the COVID vaccine is killing more people than the actual virus itself, which is kind of dumb, in my opinion,” Barsch said. “And that’s just wrong.”