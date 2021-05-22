'Racism is a bad thing and it should end' | Fifth graders at Jefferson Lighthouse present projects to make a difference

In other places, students have to pay for high school, and other schools cater to a particular belief, he said.

One of Seifert’s key concepts was “responsibility.” The reason: “it is my responsibility to go to school, and it is my parents’ responsibility to pay for taxes, because when they pay for taxes, some of the money goes toward public schools. And if I don’t go to school, they go to jail.”

As a part of their exhibitions, students had to take action to help solve their issue, spread awareness, help change other students’ mindsets, raise money for a cause or a similar effort. Seifert’s “action” was taking part in a program called Yuda Bands. He sold bracelets at his school, and the proceeds went towards a student in Africa who needed help paying for high school.

With each band purchased, according to the Yuda Bands website, a week of school is granted to a youth in need, a job is granted for a Guatemalan artisan and youth gain leadership and skills training.

Disinformation