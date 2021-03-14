Racinians share the 2020 moment they individually realized the pandemic was real & was going to have a big impact

Relationships forever affected, lives lost

Eisenbart said she saw friendships suffer over the course of the 2020 due to presidential election politics and the politics of mask-wearing. She has end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and said she cannot wear a mask. Eisenbart had a partial lung removal several years ago.

Pawlak said that although she had a negative experience at the start of the pandemic, there were some positives. She and her boyfriend were able to spend a lot more time at home with their daughter than they would have done otherwise. Pawlak has been working from home due to the pandemic and her boyfriend was out of work for a few weeks around the time of their daughter’s birth.

“There was a silver lining in the end,” she said, “even though the beginning was hard.”

Even though she’s struggled financially, in hindsight, Kivenas is thankful she had the summer free to spend every day with her father and children.

Tony Kivenas, who was 81 but still very active, caught COVID-19 which caused his brain to swell.

“He couldn’t walk or use his hands,” Kivenas said.

He spent three weeks in the hospital and died five days after he came home.