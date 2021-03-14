Racinians share the 2020 moment they individually realized the pandemic was real & was going to have a big impact

RACINE — It seemed like a threat far removed from Racine, until suddenly it wasn’t.
It’s been a year since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic truly hit locally, with Gov. Tony Evers declaring a public health emergency on March 12 and the last day of in-person school for Racine Unified students on March 13.
That weekend, store shelves were barren of toilet paper, bread and other items as uncertain Racinians stocked up on staples, and finding hand sanitizer for sale was nearly impossible.
“It was the craziest thing I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Susan Eisenbart of Racine, speaking of the pandemic and 2020 as a whole.
The impact of COVID-19 truly hit Eisenbart when she was hospitalized in March and April 2020 and wasn’t allowed visitors for 21 days due to concerns about spread of the disease.
“All of the the sudden I realized that it was like the 1918 Spanish flu,” Eisenbart said. “I think people didn’t want to believe it at first.”
Plans ended, lonely appointments, jobs lost
Racine native Kailyn Daum remembers being in a Wednesday meeting planning spring events for University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Environmental Club. The next afternoon, the entire student body received an email telling them classes would be virtual until after spring break, canceling all of their event plans.
“It changed everything,” she said. “I was shocked and upset because we put a lot of work into what we do and it’s all volunteering.”
Things got real for Ali Pawlak, of Racine, when she was told in early April that her boyfriend could not attend her prenatal appointments. She learned that she would have to go alone during a reminder phone call ahead of the appointment where she would learn that she would be having a girl.
“I was pretty speechless,” Pawlak said. “I got off the phone and just balled my eyes out.”
Although he couldn’t attend her appointments, Pawlak’s boyfriend was by her side for the birth of their daughter on Aug. 12, but no other visitors were allowed.
Andrea Kivenas, of Racine, felt the impact of the pandemic when she was “permanently laid off” from her position as a security supervisor at Foxconn in Mount Pleasant on April 2; approximately 1 in 7 Wisconsin workers was unemployed in May, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
“I was mad,” Kivenas said. “I was upset. I found a job I liked that paid well and, five months later, it’s gone.”
She was part of a group hired by Foxconn in December 2019. Kivenas and many others speculate that they were hired so that Foxconn could receive tax credits contingent on the number of employees it had on staff that year.
Kivenas said she was given a severance package of two weeks’ pay and was told the company didn’t need as many employees because it had fewer customers due to the pandemic. She added that some of her coworkers were laid off at the same time.
Nearly a year later, she is still unemployed.
Others remember the outset
More than 80 people responded to a post on The Journal Times’ Racine Uncovered Facebook page, asking locals to share their memories of when the impact of the pandemic really hit them.
Abigail Eschbach said in a Facebook comment that the realization moment came to her while trying to do her regular grocery shopping at Sam’s Club, and the store was “pretty much cleared out of everything.”
“I tried walmart and they were cleared out,” she wrote. “That Friday night (March 13) is when we found out schools were going to be closing for a little bit and then it kept getting pushed back to when school would open.”
Chris VanderWielen said the situation truly hit him when he learned that the NCAA March Madness tournament was canceled.
“Sports make a lot of money,” VanderWielen wrote. “So I knew if they were shutting it down, something big was about to happen.”
Maureen DeBlaey said she was attending an early St. Patrick’s Day gathering at The Ivanhoe in Downtown Racine when she realized the impact of COVID.
“People were opening the door, peeking in and then leaving because of too many people,” DeBlaey wrote on Facebook. “We thought maybe we shouldn’t be there either.”
Relationships forever affected, lives lost
Eisenbart said she saw friendships suffer over the course of the 2020 due to presidential election politics and the politics of mask-wearing. She has end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and said she cannot wear a mask. Eisenbart had a partial lung removal several years ago.
Pawlak said that although she had a negative experience at the start of the pandemic, there were some positives. She and her boyfriend were able to spend a lot more time at home with their daughter than they would have done otherwise. Pawlak has been working from home due to the pandemic and her boyfriend was out of work for a few weeks around the time of their daughter’s birth.
“There was a silver lining in the end,” she said, “even though the beginning was hard.”
Even though she’s struggled financially, in hindsight, Kivenas is thankful she had the summer free to spend every day with her father and children.
Tony Kivenas, who was 81 but still very active, caught COVID-19 which caused his brain to swell.
“He couldn’t walk or use his hands,” Kivenas said.
He spent three weeks in the hospital and died five days after he came home.
“It’s been rough,” Kivenas said.
As of Friday, 6,525 people died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to state data, approximately 1.2% of all U.S. COVID-related deaths, of which there have been 532,590 according to Johns Hopkins University.