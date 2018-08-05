MOUNT PLEASANT — Shoppers across Wisconsin saved money on clothes and school supplies, though some of them didn’t notice.
Over the first five days of August, shoppers across Wisconsin can avoid paying sales tax on certain items of clothing and school supplies that cost $75 or less, computers meant for personal use up to $750, and computer accessories, such as printers and printer ink, up to $250.
Outside Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, a little more than half of the people in The Journal Times’ unscientific survey knew about the sales tax holiday but many did not.
Laurie and Michael Jackson from Racine said they’d already bought school supplies before the holiday. They did some clothes shopping on Saturday to take advantage of it, but didn’t think it was a big deal.
“What’s 5 percent, anyway?” said Laurie.
Kathleen Wolny knew about the tax holiday but said it didn’t affect her shopping plans.
“Never gave it a thought,” she said.
Some people saw the holiday as an opportunity to stock up. Emily Sunter of Racine said that because of the holiday she planned on doing some shopping at Target after work on Sunday.
Stacy Pipes said she saw the tax holiday posted all over Facebook. She took advantage of it to buy a printer for a girl at her church, Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, who was going to go to college in the fall.
Pipes thought that since many area churches collect school supplies to give to children, the holiday could encourage more church members to donate.
“If our church is doing that this year, I’ll say something (Sunday),” she said.
The Republican-controlled state Legislature passed, largely along party lines, the sales tax holiday in March, along with a $100-per-child tax rebate measure, as a result of a budget surplus. Initially scheduled for only two days, Gov. Scott Walker extended the tax holiday to five days using his veto power.
The sales tax holiday continues through today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Why would someone complain? It’s a gift and helps families and students.
Just like that property tax credit you’ve come to love...
More Government handouts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.