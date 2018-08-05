Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sales tax holiday
Buy Now

Shoppers flow in and out of Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant some aware and some not of the sales tax holiday going on across the state through Sunday. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Shoppers across Wisconsin saved money on clothes and school supplies, though some of them didn’t notice.

Over the first five days of August, shoppers across Wisconsin can avoid paying sales tax on certain items of clothing and school supplies that cost $75 or less, computers meant for personal use up to $750, and computer accessories, such as printers and printer ink, up to $250.

Outside Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, a little more than half of the people in The Journal Times’ unscientific survey knew about the sales tax holiday but many did not.

Laurie and Michael Jackson from Racine said they’d already bought school supplies before the holiday. They did some clothes shopping on Saturday to take advantage of it, but didn’t think it was a big deal.

“What’s 5 percent, anyway?” said Laurie.

Kathleen Wolny knew about the tax holiday but said it didn’t affect her shopping plans.

“Never gave it a thought,” she said.

Some people saw the holiday as an opportunity to stock up. Emily Sunter of Racine said that because of the holiday she planned on doing some shopping at Target after work on Sunday.

Stacy Pipes said she saw the tax holiday posted all over Facebook. She took advantage of it to buy a printer for a girl at her church, Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, who was going to go to college in the fall.

Pipes thought that since many area churches collect school supplies to give to children, the holiday could encourage more church members to donate.

“If our church is doing that this year, I’ll say something (Sunday),” she said.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature passed, largely along party lines, the sales tax holiday in March, along with a $100-per-child tax rebate measure, as a result of a budget surplus. Initially scheduled for only two days, Gov. Scott Walker extended the tax holiday to five days using his veto power.

The sales tax holiday continues through today.

The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments