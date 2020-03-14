Racinians help one another in different ways amid COVID-19 shutdowns, with plans to do more

In a time of uncertainty, Racinians are coming together to help each other.
On Saturday morning, more than 600 people received at least a week’s worth of food and other much-needed home products in the Horlick Field parking lot, 1648 N. Memorial Drive. Giveaways like that are expected to continue throughout the coming weeks.
Other volunteers and activists are coming together under the name Racine Cares Network.
The RCN, which launched Saturday, is compiling a list of groups and organizations that are continuing operations while other institutions, from schools to churches, close their doors in attempts to slow (or stop) the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has infected 27 people in Wisconsin so far.
“This is something serious. We need to provide resources to the people who need it most," said Scott Terry, the man who came up with the idea for RCN, when describing the COVID-19 outbreak. "We need access to information as much as possible … You don’t need to rely on the government for that.”
Kingdom Manna feeds hundreds
“We want to give as much as we can,” said Ron Tatum, one of the organizers of the Kingdom Manna food giveaway.
Kingdom Manna is a ministry of Kingdom Builders Fellowship, which gives away food every Saturday thanks to a partnership with Feeding America.
“We bought up more than normal because we wanted to serve more people than normal because of the COVID-19,” said Tatum, who was honored with an award from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center last year for his continuous devotion to Racine. “As a nation, we should come together anyhow.”
Tatum said he was overwhelmed by all of the good his organization was able to do Saturday morning — giving away everything from food to cleaning products, which helps people save enough money to pay for other things like mortgages, rent or gas bills.
“To see the smiles, it was just so good,” Tatum said.
With anxieties high nationwide, Kingdom Builders was able to help hundreds of families more than it usual does during its Saturday morning giveaways, which usually only draw about 75 people. The ministry is planning to keep its foot on the alms-giving pedal for the foreseeable future.
In addition to the Saturday giveaways, additional Kingdom Builders giveaways at Horlick Field are scheduled for:
- Monday, 8 a.m.-noon
- Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, 6-7:30
- To check for more giveaways, find Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center & Outreach Ministry on Facebook
Other ongoing initiatives
The Hospitality Center, which serves an average of 135 people daily every weekday already, is continuing limited operations for the next few weeks.
Instead of community meals, it will offer takeout breakfasts and lunches out of its normal hub of operations, 614 Main St.
People will not be able to congregate in the building, for fear of further spreading COVID-19, but pastries will be passed out from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and “To Go” lunches will be distributed from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. every weekday.
A press release from the Hospitality Center said that it is not looking for clothing donations at this time, but is in need of “easily packaged meal items such as fruit cups, pudding cups, granola bars, and fresh fruit,” in addition to financial contributions.
The Monday Night Hot Meal Program, managed by First Baptist Church and based in the same building as the Hospitality Center, will be offering takeout meals from 6-7:30 p.m. every Monday too.
“Normally, the Monday Night Hot Meal Program is a place for people to be able to gather and have a hot cup of coffee and share in fellowship and to eat,” Organizer Holly Anderle said. “It can be a really large gathering, so we got to thinking through how can we feed people while still following precautions (because of COVID-19) … So we thought: ‘Well, we can package it as takeout meals.’”
The Monday Night Hot Meal Program is co-run by Journey in Faith Church, St. Mesrob Armenian Church and students from Case High School.
“We’ll keep serving food until we run out,” Anderle said.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, which has a food pantry open daily for veterans at 1624 Yout St., will be operating as normal for the time being.
However, “if at any point this week (the outbreak) becomes more serious, instead of having participants come into the pantry we will have drive-up service,” Director of Development Fiona Murphy explained of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s planned “emergency protocols.”
If those emergency protocols are activated, vets will be able to pick up food and other goods from their vehicles rather than having to go into the building. As for the vets who are sick or are immunocompromised, Murphy said “we are expanding delivery service throughout our service area.”
Crisis creates collaboration
The Racine Cares Network is a new initiative.
It aims to create a system of established organizations who want to help out their fellow Racinians in this uncertain time through the pooling of ideas and resources.
Terry described Racine Cares Network as "a central location to find these resources ... The thought process of Racine Cares Network was to create a platform or vehicle to be a one-stop shop for community support and resources during this coronavirus crisis."
Part of the impetus for Racine Cares Network is prolonged calls for the greater Racine community to better pool its resources; community members often complain that there are multiple organizations that serve identical purposes, and the Racine Cares Network could become a way for those organizations to better balance their resources.
To get involved, find Racine Cares Network on Facebook, go to bit.ly/39RzBNF or email Visioning A Greater Racine Executive Director Joan Roeher at Joan@VisioningAGreaterRacine.org.