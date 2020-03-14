Racinians help one another in different ways amid COVID-19 shutdowns, with plans to do more

“Normally, the Monday Night Hot Meal Program is a place for people to be able to gather and have a hot cup of coffee and share in fellowship and to eat,” Organizer Holly Anderle said. “It can be a really large gathering, so we got to thinking through how can we feed people while still following precautions (because of COVID-19) … So we thought: ‘Well, we can package it as takeout meals.’”

The Monday Night Hot Meal Program is co-run by Journey in Faith Church, St. Mesrob Armenian Church and students from Case High School.

“We’ll keep serving food until we run out,” Anderle said.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, which has a food pantry open daily for veterans at 1624 Yout St., will be operating as normal for the time being.

However, “if at any point this week (the outbreak) becomes more serious, instead of having participants come into the pantry we will have drive-up service,” Director of Development Fiona Murphy explained of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s planned “emergency protocols.”