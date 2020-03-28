RacineStrong campaign aims to help small businesses 'bounce back'

RACINE COUNTY — A local campaign is gaining traction in Racine County, which is focused on helping keep small businesses in operation after the COVID-19 pandemic slows down.

The #RacineStrong campaign was created by Jon Friso, the owner of We Make T-Shirts, 301 18th St.

Friso, who said he has owned his business for about seven years, said that he felt the need to do something as he watched the coronavirus significantly affect daily life and cause area small businesses to shut their doors.

"In my business, I deal with a lot of businesses around here," Friso said. "And when I saw they were starting to shut down, I thought, 'Let's see if we can make something happen.' "

The #RacineStrong campaign was born.

How to help

To support the #RacineStrong movement, people can go online to stores.inksoft.com/racine_strong/shop/home. There, they will find a variety of items with the #RacineStrong logo, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops and hats, as well as a jacket and bumper sticker.