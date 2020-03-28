RacineStrong campaign aims to help small businesses 'bounce back'

RACINE COUNTY — A local campaign is gaining traction in Racine County, which is focused on helping keep small businesses in operation after the COVID-19 pandemic slows down.
The #RacineStrong campaign was created by Jon Friso, the owner of We Make T-Shirts, 301 18th St.
Friso, who said he has owned his business for about seven years, said that he felt the need to do something as he watched the coronavirus significantly affect daily life and cause area small businesses to shut their doors.
"In my business, I deal with a lot of businesses around here," Friso said. "And when I saw they were starting to shut down, I thought, 'Let's see if we can make something happen.' "
The #RacineStrong campaign was born.
How to help
To support the #RacineStrong movement, people can go online to stores.inksoft.com/racine_strong/shop/home. There, they will find a variety of items with the #RacineStrong logo, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops and hats, as well as a jacket and bumper sticker.
Most items cost between $24.99 and $64.99. Half of the proceeds from all purchases are being donated to a small business relief fund that is being managed by Real Racine, Racine County's tourism promotion organization.
Real Racine has also offered to give a $1 donation for every purchase. Between donations and Real Racine contributions, Friso said more than $2,000 has been raised so far.
Real Racine will handle the grant process, in which small businesses will apply for the funds raised. "The biggest concern Jon had was he didn't want to hold onto money, so with us holding the funds, we could figure out what grant process to offer," said Cari Greving, events director of Real Racine.
But customers benefit even more than just the good feeling of supporting local businesses. For every purchase made, small businesses also are offering benefits for when the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, including but not limited to: free coffee from Abrazo Coffee; free tap beer from Doobies Beer Joint, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Racine Brewing and Marci’s on Main; a free chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A; a free acupuncture treatment from Racine Community Acupuncture.
The idea there is to encourage people to patronize small businesses when they can open up again. "That way, when we bounce back, we bounce back from this strong," Friso said.
To view the complete list of benefits from local businesses, go to: stores.inksoft.com/racine_strong/shop/home.
A 'positive thing'
Greving said that the #RacineStrong campaign is something good to focus on.
"It is the most positive thing," Greving said. "All of this negativity is really hard to digest. This is a way for us to show how much our community means a lot to us.
"We are just going to keep going until businesses start opening back up," Greving said.
For updates on the #RacineStrong campaign, visit the "Rally for Racine County" Facebook group.
For information about products, email info@wemaketshirts.net.
