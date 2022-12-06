Racine's Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to receive $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers

RACINE — Green Bay Packers Give Back announced this week the organization has awarded a $250,000 Veterans Impact Grant to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, the Racine nonprofit that operates the Yout Street tiny home village for veterans at risk of homelessness.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s mission is to assist primarily homeless and at-risk veterans as they strive for normalcy, providing them with resources such as food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.

“The Packers are pleased to support Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and their critical work providing much-needed assistance to those who have served our country,” stated Mark Murphy, Packers president/CEO. “We look forward to seeing how the grant will help this deserving organization grow as they work to ensure veterans in need have access to resources, community and a place they can call home.”

In 2015, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin began operating a food pantry, recognizing that food insecurity was a big concern for many veterans; the current VOW marketplace serves more than 450 veterans. The organization also provides services supporting financial literacy, veteran peer support groups, weekly wellness activities, job facilitation, work training, education and service.

With this grant, the program hopes to expand its tiny house project; the village currently consists of 15 tiny homes. The nonprofit plans to grow its efforts by acquiring a nearby building to use as a veteran community center. They also plan to institute a mobile veteran marketplace where a branded bus will act as a traveling food pantry for veterans across Wisconsin. Visit vowvillages.com for more information.

“We are very excited to continue to spread our mission across the state of Wisconsin for our veterans,” stated Zach Zdroik, VOW executive director. “This impact grant allows us to focus on the food insecurities, housing and mental health of our veteran community. We are incredibly grateful for all the support from the Green Bay Packers organization.”