Racine's use of Bird electric scooters by the numbers

He had advocated for the “e-scooters” during his time as an alderman.

After Monday’s meeting, new permanent or temporary ordinances could be written to allow Bird or other similar companies to operate in Racine.

Milwaukee

In nearby Milwaukee, three different electric scooter companies were allowed to operate this year — Lime, Bird and Spin. Scooters in Milwaukee, a hub with a metro population more than eight times the population of Racine County, have been far more popular than in the Belle City.

From June through September, 432,794 electric scooter rides were logged in Milwaukee. That’s more than 39 times as many rides as there were logged in Racine across nearly the same timeframe.

That said, electric scooters were an already established mode of transportation in Milwaukee. They have been on the Cream City’s streets since 2019.