Racine's understaffed health department pushed to limit; city positive rate at 14.3% of those tested

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — While the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 is trending downward, the understaffed Racine Health Department is still stretched thin.

During a Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said hourly employees are still working nine to 11 hours a day, seven days a week; salaried employees are working anywhere from ten to 17 hours a day.

“Sometime next year we’ll have a lot of people making up for lost vacation time,” said Board President John Berge. “It has really proven to us the passion of those working in the city’s health department.”

A good portion of that time is spent contact tracing, a process where a health department official interviews someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to learn who they may have been in contact with. Then they reach out to those individuals or companies and ask that they quarantine and check for symptoms.

Aldermen Maurice Horton and Melissa Lemke, who both sit on the health board, asked what the City Council could do to support the department. Bowersox and staff had one answer: money. Bowersox said that she and Mayor Cory Mason are looking into the funds that have been made available to the state for COVID-19, to see if the city could access some of those funds for contact tracing.