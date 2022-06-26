 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine's tomato man

Greg Hovan 2

Greg Hovan looks over a plant.

Green tomato

One of Greg Hovan's tomatoes had not yet turned red last week.

RACINE — Greg Hovan’s grandparents grew tomatoes. Then his parents did. Now he does, and he has. For six decades.

For 60 of his 67 years, Hovan has used his green thumb to nurture those red fruits.

Gardening publicly in community gardens, he’s taken on a likely nickname: “Tomato man.”

Years and plots

Back in 2010, the nonprofit organization Racine Urban Garden Network started leasing an acre of land at 734 Marquette St., with ambitious plans to construct a community garden. Now, over a decade later, the land now known as Marquette Community Garden has “ex-seeded” expectations.

There are now more than 10 community gardens around the Racine area, all beginning to flower around this time of year.

Hovan was among one of the first to get a plot at the gardens after his family moved here 12 years ago.

Greg Hovan

Greg Hovan has earned the nickname "Tomato Man" in Racine's gardening community.

“This year, I have 77 tomato plants growing from 26 different varieties,” Hovan said while tending to his personal plot on Marquette Street last week. He is also growing six different types of peppers, as well as broccoli and cauliflower plants.

Having gardened for over 60 years, Hovan spoke about nostalgic memories from his adolescence that added to his ardent love for horticulture. Besides visiting his personal plot almost daily, Hoven also still works full-time at Illinois Tool Works.

The key to cultivating and maintaining a lush garden plot? Effort and hard work.

“Gardens are not made by singing 'Oh, how beautiful,' and sitting in the shade,” Hovan said. “It does take patience and dedication; sometimes you’re fighting the elements.”

Greg Hovan with cauliflower

Greg Hovan smiles with a purple cauliflower in front of piles of other vegetables and fruit.
Watering

Greg Hovan on Wednesday waters his tomato plants at 734 Marquette St. in one of the Racine Urban Garden Network's community gardens.

That said, he welcomes any unforeseen challenges, and affirms that beyond being a source of fresh fruits and vegetables, the journey of enjoying the trifecta of seeds, soil and sun is absolutely “worth it.”

“I do it for the fun of it,” Hovan said.

Marquette Community Garden still has plenty of plot spaces available for rent. After the initial rental fee, the garden provides access to fresh water, garden tools, and storage space.

