Racine's tomato man

RACINE — Greg Hovan’s grandparents grew tomatoes. Then his parents did. Now he does, and he has. For six decades.

For 60 of his 67 years, Hovan has used his green thumb to nurture those red fruits.

Gardening publicly in community gardens, he’s taken on a likely nickname: “Tomato man.”

Years and plots

Back in 2010, the nonprofit organization Racine Urban Garden Network started leasing an acre of land at 734 Marquette St., with ambitious plans to construct a community garden. Now, over a decade later, the land now known as Marquette Community Garden has “ex-seeded” expectations.

There are now more than 10 community gardens around the Racine area, all beginning to flower around this time of year.

Hovan was among one of the first to get a plot at the gardens after his family moved here 12 years ago.

“This year, I have 77 tomato plants growing from 26 different varieties,” Hovan said while tending to his personal plot on Marquette Street last week. He is also growing six different types of peppers, as well as broccoli and cauliflower plants.

Having gardened for over 60 years, Hovan spoke about nostalgic memories from his adolescence that added to his ardent love for horticulture. Besides visiting his personal plot almost daily, Hoven also still works full-time at Illinois Tool Works.

The key to cultivating and maintaining a lush garden plot? Effort and hard work.

“Gardens are not made by singing 'Oh, how beautiful,' and sitting in the shade,” Hovan said. “It does take patience and dedication; sometimes you’re fighting the elements.”

That said, he welcomes any unforeseen challenges, and affirms that beyond being a source of fresh fruits and vegetables, the journey of enjoying the trifecta of seeds, soil and sun is absolutely “worth it.”

“I do it for the fun of it,” Hovan said.

Marquette Community Garden still has plenty of plot spaces available for rent. After the initial rental fee, the garden provides access to fresh water, garden tools, and storage space.

Get gardening Visit facebook.com/racineurbangardennetwork for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.