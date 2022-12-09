Racine's students overjoyed to meet with Spanish-speaking Santa. He'll be back Saturday.

Santa — Mario Zuniga of Familia Dental — is bilingual and will be able to answer Christmas wishes in both Spanish and English.

Officer Travis Brady, the Racine Police Department Officer assigned to the Anthony Lane COP House, said many families in the Racine Unified School District have Spanish as a native language.

Santa and many of the volunteers at the event will be able to communicate with families in English and Spanish.

Brady said this is an event where everyone will feel welcome.

On Thursday, RPD officers escorted bilingual Santa to Wadewitz Elementary School, Jerstad-Agerholm School, Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School and Our Lady of Faith Academy, where he visited the dual-language classrooms.

When Santa walked in and spoke to the students in their native language, the students could not contain their excitement, Brady said. “They jumped out of their seats, gave hugs, and high fives.” Others were in shock, Brady continued, and became emotional.

Sponsors for the events were Familia Dental, Aurora Health Care and Soul Revival Church.