 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
FELIZ NAVIDAD!

Racine's students overjoyed to meet with Spanish-speaking Santa. He'll be back Saturday.

Santa — Mario Zuniga of Familia Dental — is bilingual and will be able to answer Christmas wishes in both Spanish and English.

Officer Travis Brady, the Racine Police Department Officer assigned to the Anthony Lane COP House, said many families in the Racine Unified School District have Spanish as a native language.

Santa and many of the volunteers at the event will be able to communicate with families in English and Spanish.

Brady said this is an event where everyone will feel welcome.

Bilingual Santa

A bilingual Santa Claus visited a number of Racine area schools this week.
Bilingual Santa

A bilingual Santa Claus, at back right, poses for a group photo outside Our Lady of Grace Academy, 1435 Grove Ave.

On Thursday, RPD officers escorted bilingual Santa to Wadewitz Elementary School, Jerstad-Agerholm School, Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School and Our Lady of Faith Academy, where he visited the dual-language classrooms.

When Santa walked in and spoke to the students in their native language, the students could not contain their excitement, Brady said. “They jumped out of their seats, gave hugs, and high fives.” Others were in shock, Brady continued, and became emotional.

People are also reading…

Sponsors for the events were Familia Dental, Aurora Health Care and Soul Revival Church.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A year on this 'hell planet' only lasts 17.5 hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News