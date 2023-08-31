RACINE — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., is hosting its annual two-day church festival from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3.

The festival will feature homemade Serbian specialties, live Serbian music, beverages and merchandise.

The church will be showcase many aspects of its culture.

Serbian specialties include cevapi (grilled Serbian sausages made with pork, beef, and lamb), sarma (cabbage rolls stuffed with beef and pork), rotisserie pig, lamb and chicken, kupus (cabbage salad with oil and vinegar), pita (phyllo dough pastry filled with cheese or apples/cherries), krofne (homemade Serbian donuts) and homemade Serbian cookies.

The bar will feature imported Serbian beer, domestic beer, soda and water. The picnic will also feature raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.