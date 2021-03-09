 Skip to main content
Racine's Razor Sharp Fitness able to continue growth thanks to CARES Act-funded RCEDC loan; O&H helped too
Racine's Razor Sharp Fitness able to continue growth thanks to CARES Act-funded RCEDC loan; O&H helped too

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County Economic Development Corp. program intended to provide businesses financial relief has already created a spark for multiple Racine County businesses.

The goal of the RCEDC’s ZERO Loan Program is to provide immediate financial relief to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. Interest rates are fixed at 0% through June 2022, there are no administration fees and 18-months of no principal payments.

RCEDC’s most recent recipients — Terri and Michael Bannon, the owners of Racine’s Razor Sharp Fitness — used the ZERO loan program to purchase new fitness equipment, which is expected to increase memberships and alleviate the effects of the pandemic. The growth in revenue generated is expected to create nine full-time jobs.

“After closing our facilities when the pandemic struck, we opened our doors in May, but with a lot of uncertainty,” Terri Bannon said. “We were planning to place orders for new equipment before the pandemic, but because of stalled operations, we did not proceed. The ZERO loan program allowed us to purchase the equipment to help grow our business.”

In July 2020, RCEDC received a grant of $3.6 million from the federal Economic Development Administration to establish the ZERO loan program. RCEDC’s business financing team, Business Lending Partners (BLP), immediately promoted the program to local businesses, chambers, and partners — emphasizing its use towards equipment and working capital.

With employees working remotely, and offices closed or at reduced staffing levels, O&H Danish Bakery saw its daily sales to businesses and cafeterias decline.

O&H Vice President Peter Olesen

Olesen

Vice President Peter Olesen, familiar with using RCEDC loan programs, saw the ZERO loan program as an opportunity to purchase equipment that would positively affect the company’s e-commerce division.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a strong relationship with RCEDC over the years,” Olesen said. “When we discovered this program, we knew it would provide the opportunity needed to not only survive these difficult times but allow our company to innovate and grow our mission.”

In addition to Razor Sharp Fitness and O&H Danish Bakery, Hestia Heat Treat and TS Food Packaging also used the program to purchase new equipment.

Who is eligible?

The program indicates that eligible businesses must have fewer than 200 employees — and because this program was developed as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act — applicants must explain the impact of COVID-19 on their business and how the funding will benefit Racine County. BLP staff are ready to provide guidance with eligibility criteria and the loan application.

“This is the perfect program for businesses in Racine County that are negatively affected by the pandemic and need immediate relief,” Bannon said, adding that BLP staff members “Carolyn and Natalie were extremely helpful and especially diligent from application to loan approval and loan disbursement.”

About 25% of the grant has already been approved and disbursed to local businesses.

