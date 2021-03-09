Racine's Razor Sharp Fitness able to continue growth thanks to CARES Act-funded RCEDC loan; O&H helped too

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County Economic Development Corp. program intended to provide businesses financial relief has already created a spark for multiple Racine County businesses.

The goal of the RCEDC’s ZERO Loan Program is to provide immediate financial relief to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. Interest rates are fixed at 0% through June 2022, there are no administration fees and 18-months of no principal payments.

RCEDC’s most recent recipients — Terri and Michael Bannon, the owners of Racine’s Razor Sharp Fitness — used the ZERO loan program to purchase new fitness equipment, which is expected to increase memberships and alleviate the effects of the pandemic. The growth in revenue generated is expected to create nine full-time jobs.

“After closing our facilities when the pandemic struck, we opened our doors in May, but with a lot of uncertainty,” Terri Bannon said. “We were planning to place orders for new equipment before the pandemic, but because of stalled operations, we did not proceed. The ZERO loan program allowed us to purchase the equipment to help grow our business.”