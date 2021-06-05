Racine's Put The Guns Down Basketball Association is happening

RACINE — Two weeks ago, the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association was an idea in the head of a teenager who didn’t want to see any more of his peers shot and killed. Now, it’s on its way to being an organized league with sponsors, eight teams and dozens of players.
It’s loaded with recent local high school basketball standouts. Several of the teams are named to honor local lives lost to gun violence.
First matchups
JaKobe Thompson, No. 11 on the Case Eagles, is fouled in this Feb. 18, 2020, photo. Thompson would go on to be named the Southeast Conference …
Case High School’s 2020 Southeast Conference player of the year JaKobe Thompson will lead his Team LLE — which also includes Deantae Woods and Samarion Beadles, who played at Horlick High School, and Marquese Milton, who also played at Horlick and now plays for Highland Community College — against Team LL23 in the inaugural season’s tipoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Dream Court behind the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 604 Caron Butler Drive.
The games to follow include:
Elijah Lambert, who graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 2020 with a reputation as one of the state’s best defenders, of Team LLB against Team TBO, led by Case standouts Nick Fugiasco and Isaiah Wright, to tipoff at 2:20 p.m.
Former Case High School All-State guard Koreem Ozier drives during Sacred Heart's 104-82 loss to St. John's on Dec. 22 at Queens, N.Y.
At 3:10 p.m., Team 400 featuring Case High School 2017 graduate Koreem Ozier, who is currently playing basketball in college, having transferred from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut to the University of Louisiana-Monroe last year, will play against Team LLH, which includes Terry and Larry Canady who played for Park High School; Richie Warren and Demonta Hudson who also played for Park; Azarien Stephens, who played at St. Catherine’s before moving on to Colorado Northwestern Community College; 2019 Case High School graduate Cody Sardin; and the 6-foot-9 Nobal Days, who was recruited at Park to play at Tulane University
At 4 p.m., Team Sheezy — involving Zion Cooper and Jaylyn Herrington, who went to Park — will play against Team LJH, including Trevion Carothers from Park and Kemari Shannon from Racine Lutheran. That’s the final scheduled matchup on the first day of what is to be an eight-week season, including playoffs.
For over 25 years, Racine Interfaith Coalition has held vigils for lives lost from violence in the area. When the lives lost are those belonging to young adults, "it's heartbreaking," Linda Boyle, co-president, said.
The top six teams will move on to the playoffs, beginning Aug. 15, then concluding with an Aug. 29 championship.
The lead organizer is Isaiah “Lul Icey” Lambert, who graduated from Case in 2020. He came up with the idea in May, the month that Dontrell “Trell” Bush, a current Horlick High School basketball player, and 20-year-old Deveon D. Robbins were shot and killed in Racine.
Team LLE is short for Long Live Earl, with Earl being the nickname of 20-year-old Marcus Caldwell who was killed Oct. 17, 2020. Team LLT is Long Live Trell, in honor of Bush. Team LLH is in honor of Harry Canady Jr., killed on the porch of his girlfriend’s home in May 2017.
Sponsors for the league include Soul Revival Church, The Main Project and Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.
Learn more by going to Facebook.com/Put-The-Guns-Down-Basketball-Association-111037157838011 or searching “Put The Guns Down Basketball Association” on Facebook.
