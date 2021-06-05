Racine's Put The Guns Down Basketball Association is happening

RACINE — Two weeks ago, the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association was an idea in the head of a teenager who didn’t want to see any more of his peers shot and killed. Now, it’s on its way to being an organized league with sponsors, eight teams and dozens of players.

It’s loaded with recent local high school basketball standouts. Several of the teams are named to honor local lives lost to gun violence.

First matchups

JaKobe Thompson JaKobe Thompson, No. 11 on the Case Eagles, is fouled in this Feb. 18, 2020, photo. Thompson would go on to be named the Southeast Conference …

Case High School’s 2020 Southeast Conference player of the year JaKobe Thompson will lead his Team LLE — which also includes Deantae Woods and Samarion Beadles, who played at Horlick High School, and Marquese Milton, who also played at Horlick and now plays for Highland Community College — against Team LL23 in the inaugural season’s tipoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Dream Court behind the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 604 Caron Butler Drive.

The games to follow include: