Racine's public health administrator urges virtual learning in second quarter of 2020

RACINE — The city’s public health administrator is urging districts to teach students virtually in the second quarter of this school year.

In a Thursday press release Dottie-Kay Bowersox strongly recommended that students learn from home until data suggests that it’s safe for kids to return to in-person learning.

As Wisconsin continues to be in the top three hot spots for COVID-19 in the country, Racine County and the City of Racine also continue to experience high caseloads of the virus. The regional medical systems continue to see an increase in hospitalizations and school systems are seeing increases in COVID-19 positive students and faculty.

“COVID-19 cases are spread throughout the school systems within this jurisdiction,” Bowersox said in the statement. “Cases are presenting in children who are learning in person, staff who are teaching both in person and virtually, and in high-risk sports activities at schools. The Public Health Department understands the pressures schools are facing to return to in-person learning or to stay in person.