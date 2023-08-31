RACINE — The wooden “Love” and “I Love Racine” signs, which have been on display Downtown all summer, go up for online auction beginning Friday, Sept. 1.

The designs range from The Beatles, to Golden Books to Lake Michigan.

Opening bids for auction start at $200. The bidding closes at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10.

To participate, visit racinedowntown.com and click on the Auctions tab (racinedowntown.com/sign-auction).

Proceeds from the online auction “will help keep Downtown vibrant by supporting the organization whose mission is to foster economic, social and cultural diversity,” organizers said, “by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing Downtown to the community, developers and tourists.”

2023 public artists: are Nancy and Scott Barthuly, Nicole Blakely, Patricia Borowiec, Kelly Drumm-Frederick, Dave Gage, Lizbeth Gage, Jennifer Jarrett, Kathryn Klomp, Alexis Lockridge, Brenda Lois, Connie Meredith, Samantha Moe, Paul Muckler, Faille Schmitz, Serenitie Schutters (with a Horlick High School Art Class), Lisa Shockley-Fors, Dallas and Tarah Tawwater, the Prairie School 2023 Kindergarten Class, a Prairie School Art Class with Vicki Schmitz, Hillary Warren and Kelly Witte.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.