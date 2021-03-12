Racine's Post Prom 2021 is on, but it won't be at Festival Hall

Some traditions never change. For the Racine Founders Rotary Club, which has hosted Post Prom for Racine area high schools since 1953, traditions just adapt.

Post Prom 2021, with the theme "An Enchanted Evening," will is planned to be a safe, outdoor event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville, not at the normal Festival Hall location in the City of Racine.

"There's a couple reasons we picked fairground: 1. We were looking for an outdoor venue so the kids could space out as much as possible," Event Co-Chair Sara Luther said, adding that the location needed to have ample parking and for fencing to be able to be erected surrounding the outdoor party; in the past, more than 1,300 people have participated in a single Post Prom. Festival Hall also isn't taking reservations for events currently.

Racine Founders, in a press release, said that it is stepping in to "fill the gap and provide the full prom experience for the students" whose schools are not having their own proms this year.

Attractions at the 2021 Post Prom event will include: