Racine's police chief does not make the short list to be next chief of the Cincinnati Police Department

RACINE — The City of Cincinnati released its final four candidates for chief of the Cincinnati Police Department, and it did not include Racine’s chief, Maurice Robinson.

Robinson was on the list of 13 candidates seeking the top job at the Cincinnati Police Department, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Nov. 11.

He told The Journal Times on Nov. 14 that he was not necessarily looking for another job, but he was enticed by the prospect of returning home.

“That’s home,” he said of Cincinnati. “Everybody should understand home.”

Confirmation Robinson had applied for another job was made just 18 months after he took the helm of the Racine Police Department.

Robinson spent most of his career at the Cincinnati Police Department, where he began as a patrol officer in 2002. He was the commander of the criminal investigation division in 2021 when he left to take the top job at the RPD.

When asked during a public meeting in March 2021 how long he would commit to Racine, Robinson said, “I would love to be here as long as you’ll have me.”

Robinson was not available for comment Tuesday.