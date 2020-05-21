Racine's plan to reopen economy plan to be released Friday morning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The City of Racine plans to release its “Forward Racine” plan for reopening the local economy Friday morning at 9 a.m.

The plan, for which no details have yet been released, will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday when the city’s current Safer at Home order ends, the city said.

The city’s current Safer at Home order is facing a federal lawsuit, filed Wednesday, that claims the order infringes on First Amendment rights. The lawsuit cites the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s overturning of the statewide Safer at Home order as reason why local orders should be removed.

City Attorney Scott Letteney has contended that the city’s order is legal due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in the community. In his understanding, Letteney said that the Supreme Court’s order did not rule Safer at Home itself unconstitutional, but rather how it was implemented by the Department of Health Services.