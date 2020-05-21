Racine's plan to reopen economy plan to be released Friday morning

RACINE — The City of Racine plans to release its “Forward Racine” plan for reopening the local economy Friday morning at 9 a.m.
The plan, for which no details have yet been released, will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday when the city’s current Safer at Home order ends, the city said.
The city’s current Safer at Home order is facing a federal lawsuit, filed Wednesday, that claims the order infringes on First Amendment rights. The lawsuit cites the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s overturning of the statewide Safer at Home order as reason why local orders should be removed.
City Attorney Scott Letteney has contended that the city’s order is legal due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in the community. In his understanding, Letteney said that the Supreme Court’s order did not rule Safer at Home itself unconstitutional, but rather how it was implemented by the Department of Health Services.
Business leaders and many small-business owners have decried the Safer at Home order for stifling the economy and potentially forcing businesses to close.
The City of Racine is one of just a handful of municipalities in the state that still has a stay-at-home order in place, along with Dane County (which has already released its reopening plan) and the City of Milwaukee.
Friday morning’s press conference is expected to be attended by Mayor Cory Mason, Public Health Director Dottie-Kay Bowersox and Racine Police Chief Art Howell. Media in attendance will be required to follow social distancing protocols and wear masks.
