Racine's only synagogue vandalized, again

Hate in America

Hate crimes in 2020 reached a 12-year high with the FBI reporting 7,759 criminal incidents related to hate that year. More than 13% of those hate crimes were because of religious bias, while the majority of U.S. hate crimes — more than 60% — are race-based.

“When just one individual is targeted by a hate crime, it negatively impacts the entire community, resulting in marginalized groups rightfully feeling vulnerable and under siege,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement after the FBI released its 2020 report.

David Lee, treasurer of the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, said that he understands parishioners choosing not to attend services in person because of the apparent threats, but the synagogue will continue to have its normal services on Saturday.

“I wish I could change it, but that’s just the way the world is,” Lee said.

Lee said he is unaware of any prior threatening messages to the synagogue, which has a parishioner base of more than 20 but fewer than 100, that warned of Sunday night’s attacks.