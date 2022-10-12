Racine's only synagogue vandalized, again

RACINE — For the second time in three years, Racine’s only Jewish synagogue was defaced.
Three times between Sunday night and Monday morning, bricks were thrown at or through the windows of Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave.
“Why is it happening? I don’t understand myself,” said David Lee, the synagogue’s treasurer.
Windows smashed
The synagogue’s alarms first went off at 11:28 p.m. Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded and reported that they saw “a window that was shattered by a brick paver.”
While officers waited in the parking lot behind the building for someone from the synagogue to arrive with a key to allow the inside of the synagogue to be searched, the officers reported hearing another loud bang. They ran back to the front of the synagogue and found a brick lying below a window, but the window remained unbroken and no suspects could be seen in the area, according to the RPD.
People are also reading…
Five hours later, at 4:47 a.m. Monday, the alarm went off again. More windows had been smashed.
Windows in the front and rear of the synagogue are now boarded up.
“We deal with it, because there’s nothing else we can do,” Lee said during a phone interview Wednesday morning. “It’s kind of never-ending … It’s occurring all over the country all over the time, to varying degrees.”
“It’s kind of crazy,” said Pastor Anthony Balistreri, who sits on the synagogue’s board.
RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said the vandalism is not presently being investigated as a hate crime.
Prior defacement
The synagogue was previously defaced Sept. 22, 2019, with anti-Semitic language and Nazi symbols, including a swastika, being spray-painted on the place of worship’s outer walls and windows.
Within days, community members volunteered to help clean up the building, with workers from the City of Racine sandblasting defaced brick. Via a prayer service and other acts of support, the greater Racine community wrapped its arms around its Jewish neighbors.
“That was a real, live show of support,” Lee recalled.
Within three months, an Oak Creek man, Yousef O. Barasneh, was arrested and charged. He allegedly was radicalized through an online-focused neo-Nazi organization known as The Base. The same week that Barasneh defaced Racine’s synagogue, at least one other member of The Base defaced a synagogue in Hancock, Michigan.
Court records indicate that Barasneh pleaded guilty in August 2020, but his sentencing was sealed; a July 2020 plea agreement indicated Barasneh may have to pay restitution. The most recent publicly available update in the case was a procedural appearance in court by a prosecutor Oct. 4.
A leader of The Base who allegedly coordinated the fall 2019 attacks, Richard Tobin of New Jersey, was sentenced to 366 days in prison and three years of extended supervision on Nov. 16, 2021.
“This sentence makes clear that targeting persons owning and using property simply based on their race or religion will not be tolerated. The Department of Justice will continue to prosecute civil rights conspiracies and vindicate the rights of victims of bias-motivated crimes,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement upon Tobin’s sentencing.
Barasneh and Tobin had both faced up to 10 years in prison.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Barasneh's case.
Tobin had allegedly named the September 2019 attacks “Kristallnacht,” a reference to the Night of Broken Glass on Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazi leaders — already in power in Germany — ordered paramilitary groups to attack Jewish businesses and people. Fires set at synagogues were allowed to burn. Hundreds of Jews died, and tens of thousands more were rounded up, arrested and sent to concentration camps, a precursor to the Holocaust. The first Jewish ghettos were established in October 1939, and mass exterminations began at the end of 1941.
In 2019, Tobin had called for his fellows to take their racist actions to go further, imploring others to slash the tires of vehicles owned by Jewish people and African Americans, and also to spread racist flyers, which doesn’t appear to have occurred.
According to prosecutors, after Tobin laid out plans for "Operation Kristallnacht" in an online chatroom, Barasneh replied with the Nazi salute: "Sieg Heil."