Racine's North Beach ranked as best beach in Wisconsin

Technically speaking, beaches are little more than sand next to the sea. However, anyone who's ever been to one will tell you that there's so much more to it!

RACINE — The top place in Wisconsin to have fun in the sun is Racine’s North Beach.

According to a ranking by Family Destinations Guide, a website offering reviews and ideas for travel, North Beach ranked number one out of 16 beaches on the Lake Michigan coastline and other bodies of water in the state, the City of Racine announced in a Thursday news release.

“It brings a sense of pride to the City when North Beach receives recognition like this and it continues the pattern of recognition that is well deserved,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Everyone who grows up in the region knows just how great our beach is, but when you look at the list of beaches we rank above, it reminds you of just how impressive North Beach really is.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other beaches in the list included Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha, Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva and Kohler-Andrae State Park Beach in Sheboygan.