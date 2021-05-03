 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine's North Beach ranked as best beach in Wisconsin
0 comments
topical alert top story

Racine's North Beach ranked as best beach in Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Technically speaking, beaches are little more than sand next to the sea. However, anyone who's ever been to one will tell you that there's so much more to it!

RACINE — The top place in Wisconsin to have fun in the sun is Racine’s North Beach.

According to a ranking by Family Destinations Guide, a website offering reviews and ideas for travel, North Beach ranked number one out of 16 beaches on the Lake Michigan coastline and other bodies of water in the state, the City of Racine announced in a Thursday news release.

Mine! Mine! in 2020

A young girl distracts herself with nearby gulls while playing in the sand at North Beach in June 2020.

“It brings a sense of pride to the City when North Beach receives recognition like this and it continues the pattern of recognition that is well deserved,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Everyone who grows up in the region knows just how great our beach is, but when you look at the list of beaches we rank above, it reminds you of just how impressive North Beach really is.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other beaches in the list included Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha, Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva and Kohler-Andrae State Park Beach in Sheboygan.

David Reeve, author of the ranking, said North Beach is “the safest beach for kids, featuring many professionally trained lifeguards, a spacious powdery sand shoreline, and calm, cerulean water. It also has a boatload of amenities that include a playground to keep your kids thoroughly entertained, beach volleyball courts for fun games together, free parking for your vehicles, showers for washing up, and tons more.”

PLAYING AT NORTH BEACH

Hayden Metzger and his sister, Kali, of Burlington, build a sandcastle on July 13, 2016, at North Beach.

Mason said he is proud of the work the City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Public Health departments do to keep North Beach a destination for events and tourism.

“While COVID-19 has impacted a lot of things, our beaches remain open and pristine,” Mason said. “Like many Racinians, I am looking forward to another summer of bringing my family to our iconic North Beach!”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News