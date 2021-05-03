Racine's North Beach ranked as best beach in Wisconsin

RACINE — The top place in Wisconsin to have fun in the sun is Racine’s North Beach.
According to a ranking by Family Destinations Guide, a website offering reviews and ideas for travel, North Beach ranked number one out of 16 beaches on the Lake Michigan coastline and other bodies of water in the state, the City of Racine announced in a Thursday news release.
“It brings a sense of pride to the City when North Beach receives recognition like this and it continues the pattern of recognition that is well deserved,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “Everyone who grows up in the region knows just how great our beach is, but when you look at the list of beaches we rank above, it reminds you of just how impressive North Beach really is.”
Other beaches in the list included Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha, Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva and Kohler-Andrae State Park Beach in Sheboygan.
David Reeve, author of the ranking, said North Beach is “the safest beach for kids, featuring many professionally trained lifeguards, a spacious powdery sand shoreline, and calm, cerulean water. It also has a boatload of amenities that include a playground to keep your kids thoroughly entertained, beach volleyball courts for fun games together, free parking for your vehicles, showers for washing up, and tons more.”
Mason said he is proud of the work the City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Public Health departments do to keep North Beach a destination for events and tourism.
“While COVID-19 has impacted a lot of things, our beaches remain open and pristine,” Mason said. “Like many Racinians, I am looking forward to another summer of bringing my family to our iconic North Beach!”