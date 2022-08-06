Racine's Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country

They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. Poof.

Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field.

This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.

The top eight runners from preliminaries compete in the finals, and Payne made it that far twice in the weeklong Junior Olympics.

In the 200-meter dash, he recorded a time of 25.95 seconds and came in fifth on Friday. In the 100-meter dash on Saturday, he came in fourth, recording a time of 12.73 seconds.

Payne Jr. is going into the sixth grade at Starbuck Middle School, where his primary sport focus will be football — like his famous cousin Jimmie Ward (a current San Francisco 49er in the NFL) and his uncle Jordan Payne — but he is also interested in boxing.

“At first it was really hard,” Payne Jr. said of track. “I got more into it, more into it, I kept doing it and then I got into the Olympics...

“If you don’t practice, you’re not going anywhere, you’ll just stay in the same place,” he said, echoing the words of his father.

Nicholas Payne Sr. said of his son, “He’s a real hard worker. I don’t have to force him to get up and do push-ups or sit-ups. He just does it.”

Dad=Coach

When Payne Sr. started the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club, the goal wasn’t necessarily to train athletes who would compete at the Junior Olympics.

“Literally, we started up track to get in shape for football,” he said, adding the Paynes are a family of football players. “But it turned into a big deal and a great opportunity to do different sports, instead of just football and basketball.”

Despite the fact this was their first year competing, the Racine team saw three athletes qualify for the Junior Olympics: Payne Jr.; Quinten Jones, 13; and Alyanna Moore, 11.

Athletes

Alonzo Payne spoke with pride about his grandson’s accomplishments at the AAU Junior Olympics.

“You’re going to be hearing a lot about Nicholas Payne in the future,” he said.

“We’re a family of super athletes,” Alonzo added. “It’s in our DNA.”

In addition to Jordan Payne, who has played for the Racine Raiders and was an All-American football player, and Ward, Payne Jr. is also a cousin of Caron Butler, who is now an assistant coach for the Miami Heat following 14 years in the NBA.

Panthers

Payne Sr. is the football coach for the Youth Panthers, which are players in the fifth and sixth grade. He participated in track in high school for one season, so he did have some background in the sport.

When he decided to put together a track team for the summer to get his players in shape, that was where he started. He texted players and parents looking for young people who would be interested in summer training with a plan to start on June 1.

Initially Payne had a couple of football players, but before long friends, sisters, nieces, cousins and others also decided to join until there were about 50 young people registered to train.

It dwindled a bit until the team had about 30 people interested in competing and others who did not wish to compete but trained for something to do and stay in shape, Payne Sr. explained.

The team offered physical fitness, but it also offered youth a positive environment.

“For some of these kids, a lot them, actually, I and the other coaches may be the only father figure they have,” he said. “They look up to us like a big brother.”

If the young people are training or participating in something, he said, they are not on the streets where they might get pulled into some trouble. For those two hours, parents know their child is safe and in a positive environment.

Payne Sr. said all the coaches keep an eye on their players on and off the field.