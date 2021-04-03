Racine's new police chief will be one of the most well paid in Wisconsin

RACINE — Maurice Robinson, the new chief of the Racine Police Department, has reached a salary agreement with the city.

Robinson’s salary will make him one of the highest-paid police chiefs in Wisconsin.

Robinson’s salary was set at $143,416 with the standard health dental and vision benefits afforded to city employees. Kate Croteau, human resource director for the city, said Robinson also was offered sick time and four weeks of vacation, which she described as “consistent with professionals with his level of tenure.”

An additional benefit included a reimbursement up to $10,000 for specific moving-related expenses on the condition Robinson establishes residency within one year of his hire, Croteau said. The moving-related expenses includes rental trucks, moving services or short-term storage.

Robinson must still pass an extensive background check before taking the helm of the RPD. He is expected to start in the job next month.

Comparisons

How does that salary compare to other Wisconsin municipalities?