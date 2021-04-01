Racine's new police chief expected to start 'by mid-May'

“I feel a certain measure of comfort that somebody like him is going to take over ... anybody who would take on a job like this in a time like this is a special person, because it’s not easy. He recognizes the challenge but he appears to be up for the challenge.”

In a statement Thursday, Robinson said: “I am looking forward to serving the residents of the City of Racine as their next Chief of Police. I am excited to move to a great community on a Great Lake.

“Racine has a national reputation for its outstanding investments in the Community Oriented Policing Model, and I want to build on the legacy of Chief Howell and those who came before him to expand on that model.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason took the opportunity to welcome Robinson to the community.

“I had the opportunity to meet with Chief Robinson at length during the interview process, and I have every confidence that he shares our community’s values,” Mason stated. “He specifically mentioned that he was attracted to our community because of RPD’s leadership in community oriented policing. This is a good fit.”