Racine's new police chief expected to start 'by mid-May'

RACINE — Maurice Robinson, the Racine Police Department’s chief-select, announced Thursday that he intends to start his new post “by mid-May,” slightly later than was originally expected.
Art Howell retired as police chief Wednesday. On Thursday, Deputy Chief William Macemon assumed the role of interim chief. Macemon was originally expected to only serve in the role through April.
According to a news release from the City of Racine, Robinson intends to “transition from Cincinnati, Ohio, during the month of April” before settling into his new position here.
In an interview Tuesday, Howell had only good things to say about his presumptive replacement.
“When I first met the chief-select (Robinson), I was highly impressed: Highly impressed with his technical knowledge, highly impressed with his background, but more impressed with his disposition and his spirit,” Howell said. “He has a very warm spirit. I think he really cares about the people that he leads, I think he cares about the community he serves and I think he cares about the difference he can make if given the opportunity.”
“I feel a certain measure of comfort that somebody like him is going to take over ... anybody who would take on a job like this in a time like this is a special person, because it’s not easy. He recognizes the challenge but he appears to be up for the challenge.”
In a statement Thursday, Robinson said: “I am looking forward to serving the residents of the City of Racine as their next Chief of Police. I am excited to move to a great community on a Great Lake.
“Racine has a national reputation for its outstanding investments in the Community Oriented Policing Model, and I want to build on the legacy of Chief Howell and those who came before him to expand on that model.”
Racine Mayor Cory Mason took the opportunity to welcome Robinson to the community.
“I had the opportunity to meet with Chief Robinson at length during the interview process, and I have every confidence that he shares our community’s values,” Mason stated. “He specifically mentioned that he was attracted to our community because of RPD’s leadership in community oriented policing. This is a good fit.”
Robinson — who has been serving as the leader of criminal investigations with the Cincinnati Police Department, which he joined in 2002 — was picked after a national search led by the Chicago-based firm Baker Tilly. Howell had previously intended to retire at the end of 2020, but pushed his last day back three months to ease the transition.
None of the final four candidates were local, with Robinson beating out the other finalist (Alexander Ramirez of the Milwaukee Police Department) to be offered the job by the Racine Police and Fire Commission on March 13.
No details have been released regarding how much Robinson will be paid annually.
Last week, the Racine City Council increased the pay cap for chief of police from $136,490 to $146,681. That followed the advertised salary for police chief during the search being $140,000-$145,000, which was above the cap technically allowed by the city.
In what was considered to be an "administrative error," when a firm sought applicants to be the City of Racine's new police chief, it advertised a salary that was actually higher than the maximum allowed — putting the city in a bind that was rectified Thursday.
City staff referred to that mistake as “administrative error” and that the city had intended to raise the salary anyway, but it was omitted during the previous budget discussion.