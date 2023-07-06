‘Music & More’ concert today

RACINE — The 30th anniversary season of Music & More continues today, with a free performance from noon to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The series of free concerts runs through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of regional musicians.

July 6 performers are Carolyn Wehner, Suzanne Geoffrey, Lydia Morency and Wayne Wildman:

“It’s My Party” is the theme of Carolyn Wehner’s program and will feature 1950s and ’60s Hit Parade favorites. Wehner is a Milwaukee-based singer/pianist performing throughout Wisconsin and greater Chicagoland. Her show, “It’s My Party — a ’50s and ’60s Singalong Cabaret” sold out its run in June at Sunset Playhouse in Milwaukee.

Oboe players Suzanne Geoffrey and Lydia Morency’s program includes selections from Handel and Bach. Geoffrey is principal oboe of the Racine Symphony, the Kenosha Symphony, the Manitowoc Symphony, the Lake County Symphony Orchestra (in Gurnee, Ill.) and the Wisconsin Wind Orchestra. She also plays English horn in the Festival City Symphony.

Morency was the winner of the Racine Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition in 2023. She is a sophomore at Germantown High School and has been playing oboe for five years, studying with Geoffrey.

Wildman is an organist, pianist and harpsichordist. He served for many years as a music instructor at UW-Sheboygan and was music director of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra for 29 years.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. The church is air-conditioned and accessible, with an elevator at the parking lot entrance.

Next week’s performers are Elvis entertainer Mike Bishop, Zachary Scot Johnson, Nancy Maio, and Gare Hofstad. The full concert schedule is posted on the church website, firstpresracine.org/music-more

Outdoor concert Friday

This week, Music & More has added a free outdoor performance: “Lawn Concerts on Seventh.”

The free concert is 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, on the front lawn of First Presbyterian Church, located at College Avenue and Seventh Street in Racine.

Singer/songwriter Mark Paffrath will perform.

The veteran musician “has been charming audiences for nearly 40 years with his well-honed vocal and instrumental skills, which have been called reminiscent of John Denver and Kenny Loggins,” concert organizers said. “Bring your blankets and chairs and settle in for the fun.”

Note: If the weather is bad, the concert will move inside the church sanctuary.