RACINE — The 30th anniversary season of Music & More continues today, noon to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The free concerts continue each Thursday through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of regional musicians.

Today’s performers are Amy Hernandez Maack, Doug Clum, Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman, Kristinia Beier and Alexandra Nechyporenko.

Maack is a professional singer and music educator in Racine. She has been a choral and music teacher over the past 18 years with Racine Unified School District and is a member of Nibi Singers, an Indigenous women’s hand drum group.

She has also been a church worship leader and sings both jazz and blues. She has performed at the Jean’s Jazz Series in Racine and made her Music & More debut last summer.

Clum was a principal in Racine Unified Schools for 27 years, all the while performing, composing and arranging music as a trombonist, pianist, guitarist and singer. He recently retired from his role as the fine arts coordinator for RUSD.

Pianist/organist Adel is the director of music and the organist at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Racine. She has taught private piano lessons for more than 30 years.

When Beier was 10, she picked up a flute for the first time — and never looked back. For seven years, she participated in Wisconsin State Music Association Solo & Ensemble competitions.

Chapman plays piano and loves to sing. She leads the Cherub Choir at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School and is a member of the Senior Choir.

Nechyporenko will be entering 10th grade at Walden III High School in the fall. She is 15 years old and has been playing the piano for 10 years, currently as a student of Anna Kojovic-Frodl.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. The church is air-conditioned and accessible. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.