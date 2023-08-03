RACINE — The 30th anniversary season of Music & More continues today, noon to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The free concerts continue each Thursday through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of regional musicians.

Aug. 3 performers are Jill Jensen, Jack Grassel, Darlene Rivest, Anna Kojovic-Frodl, and High Winds & Keyboard.

Jensen and Grassel are award-winning partners in music and marriage and performed together for 25 years. Jack sings and plays several instruments (including his triple-neck guitar, bass, mandolin) to accompany Jill’s vocals. Jill is also an actress, with plays and commercials to her credit. Jack was voted “One of the 10 Best Guitarists in America” by Guitar One Magazine.

Rivest is a violinist and violist who performs in the Racine Symphony, Kenosha Symphony and Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra and is the concertmaster of the Milton-Janesville Choral Union Orchestra. She has taught on the faculties of UW-Whitewater, Beloit College and Carthage College.

Pianist Kojovic-Frodl performs as a collaborative artist throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. She earned her Master of Music degree in Piano Performance at Cardinal Stritch University. She maintains a teaching studio in downtown Racine.

High Winds & Keyboard musicians are Martha Keller Fergus, Frank Suetholz, Carol Jeunnette and Kojovic-Frodl.

Keller Fergus is a retired mathematics teacher. She plays in multiple music ensembles in the area. She began playing flute in fifth grade, with Suetholz as her instructor. They are now in their 52nd year of collaboration.

Suetholz was the longtime principal flutist of the Racine Symphony Orchestra. He taught in the Racine Unified School instrumental music department for more than 30 years and performs as a chamber musician in southeastern Wisconsin.

Jeunnette is a former teacher with a Masters of Divinity and doctorate in pastoral theology. She plays both flute and oboe in various community groups.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. The church is air-conditioned and accessible. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.