RACINE — The 30th anniversary season of Music & More ends with a Friday night concert at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The concert is 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 18. (Doors open at 6:15 p.m.)

Tickets are $10.

The concert series founder, the Rev. Randy Bush, who now lives in Maryland, will perform during the first half. Bush will be joined by his wife, Beth, and daughter, Charlotte.

Bush served as pastor of First Presbyterian from 1993 to 2006. Prior to his study at Princeton Seminary, he was a piano performance major, earning degrees at Kansas University, Hochschule fuer Musik (Salzburg, Austria) and Musikhochschule (Cologne, Germany).

Beth Bush is an actress and singer and has performed with Skylight Opera Theater, First Stage Theatre and the Racine Theatre Guild. Charlotte Bush graduated in May with a degree in musical theater from Syracuse University.

The second half will feature 45 members of the Choral Arts Society, performing with guest band members Mark Paffrath, Marvin Dykhuis, Noel Crowder, Steve Comeau, John Traylor and Mary Skop.

Their program features 15 favorite Beatles songs.

The Choral Arts Society is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus of more than 60 singers. The chorus is entering its 37th season under the direction of founder and Artistic Director James A. Schatzman.

Paffrath, lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist, is an award winning pop/folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been performing for four decades. He serves as Music Leader at First Presbyterian and hosts a weekly open mic in Kenosha.

Dykhuis, lead vocalist, acoustic guitar/electric guitar, has lived in Austin, Texas, for more than 30 years. He played music professionally for many years in Wisconsin with Paffrath and Marvin and the Dogs.

Crowder, bass, is a singer/songwriter who has been playing and recording since the 1970s. He was one of the founding members of the band Feet of Clay. The band’s first album was nominated for nine Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards.

Comeau, drums, is still a member of his first band, Feet of Clay, and also plays with the band Rocky Rose. He is part owner of Splice Media Marketing, which produces TV, radio and web content and podcasts.

Traylor, percussion, attended Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. He has mastered hand drums from around the world. He plays with the Light of Christ Anglican Church in Kenosha and many Wisconsin ensembles including the Choral Arts Society, Racine Concert Band, Kenosha Pops Concert Band, UW-Parkside Community Band and Belle City Brassworks.

Pianist Skop has a master’s degree in Vocal Collaborative Piano Performance from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in music with a double concentration in Piano Performance and Piano Pedagogy and Literature from UW-Parkside. She is a musician, vocalist and composer at Light of Christ Anglican Church in Kenosha.

Donations that were received this season will be divided among the Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. The church is air-conditioned and accessible. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.