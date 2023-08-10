RACINE — The 30th anniversary season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

Aug. 10 performers are the Lynda Schlitz Ensemble with Brian Dale on drums, Dwayne Williams on bass and pianist Kostia Efimov; organist Jessi Kolberg; and a cello sextet.

Vocalist Schlitz is a frequent soloist with the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin. She is the featured vocalist with The Brian Dale group and also performs with the Grimm Brothers, Scott Berendt and the US Project, and in other ensembles in the area.

Dale, a drummer and singer/songwriter, performs with The Brian Dale Group, Streetlife, Ambrosia, Joe Puerta, and many other cover and original artists. He is a seasoned session drummer and vocalist with numerous CDs and jingles to his credit.

Bassist Williams has performed with multiple bands, including Lake Effect, Millennium, Streetlife, Model Citizen, Powered by Five, Vivo and Martelle Jossart.

Born in St. Petersburg Russia, pianist Efimov is also a composer and an award-winning recording artist. He has performed around the world as a soloist and with his own jazz fusion group. He has composed music for movies, documentaries and theater. His compositions have been performed by many orchestras, including the Milwaukee Symphony and Utah Symphony.

Organist Kolberg graduated with honors from Wisconsin Lutheran College with a music degree in Piano Performance, Vocal Performance and Church Music. She teaches piano, voice and violin at Wisconsin Lutheran High School and voice at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School. She also plays violin with the band The Nightinjails.

The cello sextet members are Nolan Boerner, Gabriella Martinez, Strahinja Marinkovic, Juan Pablo Moreno, Nolan Retzlaff and Henry Saaski. Boerner will receive a $500 scholarship today from the Mia Guion fund. He is a recent graduate of The Prairie School and will be attending Vanderbilt University.

Note: This is the final noon concert of the season. The season finale concert is 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. The church is air-conditioned and accessible. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.