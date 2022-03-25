Racine's MLK Center is not to be torn down anytime soon

Turn MLK Center into a museum?

On March 6, The Journal Times reported on a group looking to establish a black history museum in Racine. Lawrence Terry, the father of lead organizer Scott Terry, asked the City Council on March 15 to consider selling the aging Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for $1 to facilitate the museum.

He noted the importance of the King Center to the history of Racine, particularly to Racine's African-American community, which was built in the 1970s amid protests that demanded the city do more to invest in its black community.

"We do not want the city or anyone to tear down the King Center. The black community fought hard to get the King Center ... in Racine," Lawrence said. "We had to protest and march to get them, and pray and ask God to intervene."

No formal conversations between city leadership and the committee behind the proposed museum have occurred.

"That center is historic in its impact on the community. We don't want to see it close," Scott Terry said in a Friday phone interview.

Scott Terry's goal is to raise $500,000 to launch the museum. Is that attainable? He said he is "Pretty confident" it can happen. "The board is pretty confident, I'm pretty confident. Some may consider this to be a heavy lift, but, I always say: 'A community invests in what it believes in.' If the community believes it's important to the landscape, we believe we can fundraise through a variety of means and get it done."

— Adam Rogan, The Journal Times