Racine's MLK Center is not to be torn down anytime soon

RACINE — The City Council was met with outrage on March 15 from three public speakers concerned about the demolition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The speakers addressed the fight some members of the neighborhood have undertaken to acquire the center, and the potential for an increase in juvenile crime — potentially violent crime — without a community center in the low-income neighborhood.
The MLK Community Center is not in imminent danger of being demolished. It is, however, in the process of being replaced.
Alderman Marcus West, who represents the 8th District that includes the King Center, said a rumor that swept the neighborhood that the King Center was going to be torn down was “a little bit of bad information.”
“We are not tearing down the King Center and doing away with it,” West said, while adding he would not allow that on his watch. “There is a plan in place, and the community center will not be torn down until the new one goes up.”
Mayor Cory Mason said the plan has long been to build a new community center and health clinic on the same block. “The city would never tear down the King Center before a new center was constructed and open to the public,” he said.
Any action in the future concerning the MLK Community Center would have to go through City Council. To date, no firm plans for the demolition of the center have been discussed.
Center
West called the potential for a new health/community center complex “a phenomenal opportunity for the City of Racine and the 8th District.”
He added, “And that’s one of the things I ran on, that I wanted to create, to be a part of new opportunities in the 8th district, which includes infrastructure, new buildings.”
He stressed that he understood the history of the King Center, and the work by past generations to get it built.
“I grew up playing in the King Center,” he said, adding that he has been involved in sports his entire life. He won a state championship with St. Catherine’s High School and later played for Marquette University.
West said the next generation and future leaders deserve a modern facility, not one built in 1976 that’s already rundown.
“I’m tired of going to these other cities that have all these new, fancy facilities, and here we are in Racine, stuck in yesteryear,” West said.
He added, “This is our opportunity to get out of yesteryear.”
West explained he did not want to see his grandchildren playing in the same facility he played in as a child.
“I don’t want that,” he said.
“Don’t you think our future leaders and future children deserve another facility that meets their needs and pushes things into the 21st century?” he asked.
Funding
The plan for a new health/community center complex received a recent boost when Gov. Tony Evers announced a $20 million investment in the complex. Evers also announced $15 million in housing funds to help stabilize the neighborhood.
“The governor gave a historic amount of money to the City of Racine and the 8th district,” West said. “I am forever grateful for that opportunity.”
West added, “This is win-win.”
The new complex could cost upwards of $60 million, depending on the cost of construction at the time. The city has approximately $40 million in commitments for the project from city, state and federal allocations.
West praised the mayor’s leadership and the work he and his staff have done on this and other projects.
“A lot of people come at the mayor, but I will say this: He is doing a phenomenal job, he and his staff, at seizing the moment on these federal dollars and doing what he said he was going to do,” West said.
“Real talk right now: Mason is all for Racine, for sure, 110%.”
West described the collaborative effort between the city council and mayor, and among the alderman themselves, to improve Racine.
“We are doing an outstanding job pushing the agenda of our constituents, making sure everyone is represented,” he added. “Representation is everything.”
Assessment
The Department of Public Works is currently doing an assessment of all city buildings to determine the shape they’re in.
The MLK Community Center had a high Facility Condition Index score, a number used to quantify the relative condition of a building.
An FCI calculates the cost of investment in renovations over a 10-year period versus the cost of building a modern facility. The higher the number, the worse condition the building is in.
Anything above .3 is considered high and the MLK Center scored a .38, indicating it is coming to the end of its useful life.
The center has had no major renovation projects. It has both accessibility and safety issues. It does not have a fire suppression system nor does it have a central fire alarm system; though, it does have smoke detectors and emergency lighting.
Among the accessibility issues are bathroom stalls that are too small to accommodate a wheelchair.
