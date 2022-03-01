 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking featured

Racine's mask mandate officially lifted; RUSD schools to be mask optional effective immediately

  • 0
Crossing guard

Major Winkler, 4, is greeted by crossing guard Robert Brazzell as he walked toward SC Johnson Elementary school with his uncle, Kelly Oliver, on the morning of Monday, March 1, 2021, the first day Racine Unified schools reopened for in-person learning since they closed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Caitlin Sievers

RACINE — The city's mask mandate has officially been lifted, an expected change the City Council made official Tuesday night with only one alderman voting nay. And now, masks will be optional for students and staff in Racine Unified School District facilities, including on buses.

Wednesday will be the first time students and staff won't have to wear masks in RUSD schools since virtual learning ended almost exactly one year prior, on March 1, 2021.

RUSD announces lifting of mask mandate

RUSD announces lifting of mask mandate in email Tuesday night

Now, all schools in Racine County and almost all schools throughout Wisconsin no longer require masks to be worn inside their buildings.

While local health leaders still encourage mask wearing and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, the City of Racine Public Health Department indicated it was supportive of lifting the mandates.

People are also reading…

"I'm hoping that many parents will decide to continue with the masks," Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said.

Tuesday night's sole nay vote, from District 13 Alderman Natalia Taft, an associate professor in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Biological Sciences Department, feared that lifting the mandate could leave "the most vulnerable" more exposed to the coronavirus, especially since there are no vaccines available to those under the age of 5. She also noted that local case rates are falling, but could still fall lower.

"I'd be comfortable to see a couple more weeks," Taft said.

Mason noted that schools, churches, businesses and other businesses can require masks inside their buildings.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News