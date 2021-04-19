Racine's Marini Manufacturing acquires Accu-Turn of Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Accu-Turn, an automotive service equipment retailer in Union Grove, has been acquired by Marini Manufacturing, a machinery provider in Racine, it was announced Friday.

According to a news release, Accu-Turn will continue its operations in its existing facility as a division of Marini Manufacturing called ATI Precision.

Marini Manufacturing, 5100 21st St., was founded in Racine in 1952. It provides precision machining and assemblies to various industries, while offering supply chain management to customers and suppliers.

ATI Precision is a “certified precision contract machine shop” which specializes in castings, extrusions, bar stock and ferrous/non-ferrous materials serving industrial markets.

“This acquisition fits in with Marini Manufacturing’s long-term strategy for growth by expanding its capabilities and customer base in the lighting, hydraulic, fluid power and flow meter markets,” the press release said.

Tom Marini, president and CEO of Marini Manufacturing, said he is pleased to welcome the new employees of ATI Precision.