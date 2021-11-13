Racine's Main St. is 'coming back so strongly' while Douglas Ave. businesses struggle to rebound

RACINE — As the convenience of online shopping continues to provide competition for storefront shops, merchants in the city’s three Business Improvement Districts, or BIDs, are working on innovative solutions to get people shopping in-person again.

The subject was under discussion as the committees that oversee each BID presented their 2022 operating plans to the city on Monday. The Finance and Personnel recommended the city council adopt each of the proposals.

Downtown bouncing back this year’

BID No. 1 represents the Main Street business district, which is expected to receive $201,732.06 in 2022.

Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp. who is also a Racine County supervisor, represented the committee that oversees BID No. 1, whose members are looking to have even more events that bring people downtown.

However, for events to be successful, people have to know about them and that is why the operating budget set aside funding for marketing.

“Our marketing has been intense because we’ve had more events than ever before,” Kruse said.

The committee went from 30 events three years ago to 64 event dates in 2021.

“Since the second week of October, we’ve had an event downtown every single weekend and that will continue through Dec. 11,” she said.

In addition to events, the committee will continue to provide services, which included items such as the street sweeper, graffiti removal, and garbage cleanup.

The beautification projects that include the hanging pots will also return next year.

Kruse said there are also long-term capital projects the committee is saving for. She said the committee would like to purchase an exterior Christmas tree with lights and possibly music for the downtown area.

The public may have noticed a recent capital purchase by the committee, which are the new holiday banners that are hanging along Main Street.

Kruse added that programming has been their primary concern, and the merchants have been grateful.

The fruits of their effort is evident in the 30 new businesses that have opened downtown in 2021, she said.

“Coming back so strongly from a year of COVID, it shows the resiliency of our downtown, and also the confidence these business owners have in choosing to place their business in our downtown,” she concluded.

Douglas Ave. losing businesses, value

The Douglas Avenue business district has opted to use funds they have tucked aside in order to meet all the needs of the district.

The district is expected to earn $40,776 in BID funds; however, the committee overseeing the district submitted a budget of $102,500.

David Namowicz, who is the treasurer for the committee that oversees BID No. 4, said, they have “money on hand” to make up the difference.

He explained assessments on the Douglas Avenue properties dropped by 1.02% in the last year.

Namowicz explained the committee dropped their “request for funding by the same percentage so there would be no change to the mill rate the property owners in connection to BID No. 4.”

The committee overseeing BID No. 4 intends to put marketing strategies to work – including the use of a part-time marketing manager – to encourage people to visit Douglas Avenue businesses.

“Like the rest of the city, the rest of the country, we’ve had a reduction of businesses on Douglas Avenue in the last year, Namowicz said.

He pointed to the closure of Garbo Motors, which he called “a huge loss for Douglas Avenue.”

Garbo was closed not for strictly economic reasons, he said, but because Lincoln closed the dealership.

“The reason we are spending more money this year on marketing is to help small businesses,” Namowicz said.

He said they intend to increase their presence in the newspaper, the Internet, and will help businesses develop websites.

“Whatever we have to do to help them survive during this time,” he added.

The committee plans to continue the Light Up the Night program that assists property owners with the installation of exterior lights.

In 2021, the committee assisted 19 property owners with exterior lights and in the last month there have been three more applications.

Namowicz said the lights addressed safety issues but also helped make the area nicer.

In terms of safety, the committee also intends to install more security cameras in 2022.

Currently, there are six security cameras, which the RPD has administrative control over.

Namowicz said the cameras have been useful in solving “a number of crimes and situations.”

Uptown

The Uptown BID anticipates raising $46,000. No one was on hand Monday to outline their operating proposal.

Matthew Rejc, assistant director of city development, said the committee overseeing BID No. 3 intends to continue working on maintenance, streetscape, marketing and security.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.