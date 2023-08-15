RACINE — Madison Avila Arriaga didn’t know what to expect, but the job was related to art and the pay was decent, so she accepted.

“I had no idea what I was walking into,” Avila Arriaga said.

Avila Arriaga was one of about 20 young artists employed part-time this summer through the City of Racine's Main Gallery program, and the experience was more interesting and enjoyable than she anticipated.

Avila Arriaga made friendships, wrote poetry and learned about a potential career in journalism.

The results of her and other young artists' work were displayed Sunday during a “Main Gallery: Depictions and Descriptions” event at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.

Photographs and writing from the program were for sale at the event, and several young artists also read their writing to attendees.

Savannah Espinoza was one of the Main Gallery artists at Sunday's event. She said this summer “definitely” made her more interested in an artistic career because she wrote regularly and enjoyed doing so.

“I learned how passionate I am about writing,” Espinoza said. “I really, really loved it. It was amazing.”

Main Gallery started in 1996 and occurred every year prior to 2020. It returned this summer after three years away, paused mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is intended to provide Racine County high schoolers the chance to learn about potential careers in artistic fields.

The young artists worked for the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and the program was funded by a city grant.

This year's program employed 10 creative writing and performance artists and nine photography artists. They met for about five hours a day, Monday through Thursday, for six weeks.

The creative writing group convened at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, and the photography group met at the Spectrum School of the Arts in the DeKoven Center.

Jaimie Kirkwood, Bryant Community Center director and PRCS public events and volunteer coordinator, was thrilled the Main Gallery program happened this year for the first time since 2019, and she said it “went very smoothly.”

Kirkwood greatly enjoyed seeing students turn their artistic ideas into reality, and she said she was impressed by their maturity and dedication in the process.

Denise Zingg, one of Main Gallery's lead photography artists, has been involved in the program since it began and was ecstatic it returned. She enjoyed seeing the young artists' excitement over learning photography fundamentals.

Meanwhile, creative writing artists — whose interests included journalism, songwriting, poetry and fiction — learned terminology, read stories, talked about the power of language and discussed pieces of writing.

Travis Christopher, a young artist in the creative writing and performance group, enjoyed being part of the “beautiful” opportunity.

One book that created discussion was “Coming of Age” by Studs Terkel, which features interviews with people aged 70 and over about their life experiences.

The book led to insightful dialogue on a variety of issues like race, gender and politics, which the young artists appreciated.

“It was refreshing to be able to have those conversations with people my age,” said young artist Robin Sexton.

Avila Arriaga said the discussions made her a better listener who can understand people’s opinions, even if she doesn’t agree with them.

Nick Ramsey, one of the creative writing lead artists, was impressed by the young artists’ vulnerability and depth of understanding during discussions.

“These kids are brilliant,” Ramsey said. “They have so many awesome thoughts and so many capabilities. It blows my mind how knowledgeable they are and how worldly they are.”

Main Gallery artists also explored the practical and business sides of being a professional and visited several area artists.

Ramsey said one challenge was reminding the participants what it takes to hold down a job, including being on time and wearing a uniform, but overall the program was “awesome.”

“I think they learned a whole mess of stuff, and I think they feel like they can probably go forward being artists,” Ramsey said.

By visiting area artists, the high schoolers were exposed to the greater artistic community that is active in Racine.

Prior to the job, Avila Arriaga said she often thought there was nothing to do on weekends, but now she is aware of festivals, galleries and exhibitions.

The program was also an exercise in creative productivity and confidence building.

The young artists said learning how to “write on command” was tough, as they sometimes had to quickly write in response to prompts from Ramsey, such as what type of vegetable they would be.

At times they read their work aloud to the group, which Sexton said was initially nerve-wracking but became comfortable as the weeks continued.

Most young artists did not know each other before the summer jobs, but many friendships formed.

Ramsey said he enjoyed seeing the new friendships and said “knowing what it’s like to be an artist and finding your tribe of artists” is key.

Kirkwood said applications for Main Gallery 2024 should be available starting next spring.

A rewarding experience for the 19 young artists after three years off, everyone involved hopes this marks the return of Main Gallery as an annual program.

