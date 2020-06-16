Racine's local COVID restrictions go to court Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A judge is set to consider on Friday whether to temporarily halt Racine’s local Safer at Home order, while a suit filed against the city by the owner of Harbor Park CrossFit works its way through the court system.

David Yandel said that business has dropped by more than 25% since the enforcement of the Racine order, according to an affidavit filed May 21.

The original judge in the case, Michael J. Piontek, on May 22 denied Yandel’s request to temporarily halt Racine’s local Safer at Home order, which would have allowed the business at 3801 Blue River Ave. to reopen immediately.

Also on May 22, the city requested a new judge be assigned to the case. The city did not provide a reason for the request.

On May 26, Racine’s new coronavirus restrictions went into effect, allowing gyms in Racine to reopen but restricting them to only 10 customers inside at any time.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon E. Fredrickson was assigned to the lawsuit on May 29. Last week Thursday, Fredrickson issued a motion to reconsider the decision to keep in effect local coronavirus restrictions.