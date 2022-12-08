Racine's landfill is closing forever in three weeks

RACINE — Kestrel Hawk Landfill will be closing after 59 years in operation. The plant, originally known as the City of Racine Landfill when it opened in 1963, is scheduled to accept trash for the last time Dec. 30.

But it won’t be considered “closed” for some time.

Republic Services, the company that owns Kestrel Hawk, 1969 Oakes Road, will maintain the landfill for the next 40 years, as per Wisconsin’s post-closure requirements.

After the landfill is closed, the process of capping it will begin — putting down soil and grass to cover up the trash.

This process is estimated to be finished in late 2023 or early 2024. The post-closure will not begin until Kestrel Hawk is certified closed, so Republic Services is looking at staying with the landfill until 2063 or 2064.

Mike Williams, operations manager for Kestrel Hawk, said it would take some time before anything, if anything at all, is built on the former landfill.

First things first: Kestrel Hawk must be capped.

What happens now?

To cap the landfill, 2 feet of compacted soil is added to the trash pile, as well as a geosynthetic clay liner and a geomembrane line to seal. On top of that goes a couple of feet of rooting soil, and finally 6 inches of topsoil that is vegetated.

“There’s about 4 to 5 feet of soil and materials between the refuse in the landfill and the top of the cover,” Williams said.

After capping, the land will be designated as a brownfield.

What can be built on the land?

The Environmental Protection Agency defines a brownfield as a property for which the redevelopment may be complicated by the presence of hazards, such as contaminants. There are nearly half-a-million “brownfields” in the U.S.

While the nature of the landfill will make it difficult for buildings or homes to be constructed on it, many brownfields are cleaned up to make way for parks, golf courses or even fields of solar panels.

But none of that could be built anytime soon.

Part of the maintenance Republic Services will have to do is taking care of the gas emitting from Kestrel Hawk. Since 2001, the gas that has been generated by Kestrel Hawk has been cleaned, cooled, compressed and sent over to SC Johnson’s Waxdale Facility, where the gas powers the facility’s turbine. The gas collected from the landfill probably be quality enough to do this for another 15 years. Other maintenance duties Republic services will have is quarterly groundwater sampling, testing the surface water runoff and maintaining the cap covering that will go over the trash.

“Basically, the same things we do now on a daily basis we will continue for the next 40 years,” Williams said.

What is Racine going to do now?

Kestrel Hawk’s closure shouldn’t have been a surprise to anybody. Depending on its size, the average life expectancy of a landfill will last from 30 to 50 years. But Kestrel Hawk has maintained operations for just about 60.

The lifetime of a landfill relies on a few factors: the shape of how the landfill is designed, the waste it collects over the years and how it is being maintained. Williams said that Kestrel Hawk staying open this long is “not untypical.”

But what is the city going to do with its trash now? It appears that a transfer station might be the solution.

The city is in negotiations for the purchase of property at 6030, 6110, and 6300 21st Street. That property is immediately east of Kestrel Hawk and north of Regency Point Shopping Center.

Once completed, the transfer station would store the city’s waste temporarily until a company contracted by the city picks up and delivers the waste to a landfill further away.

The cost of construction for the building and necessary equipment — such as a scale, a large front-end loader and compactor — would cost close to $3 million.

The city manages approximately 28,000 tons of solid waste and 5,000 tons of recycling annually.

No municipalities other than the City of Racine still use Kestrel Hawk.