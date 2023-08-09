Lakeview Community Center was boarded up and vacant for nearly four years prior to this week's demolition.
Demolition has begun on the Lakeview Community Center. The building had been vacant since a kitchen fire in 2019.
RACINE — Lakeview Community Center, near the intersection of Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard, is now a piece of Racine’s history, as demolition on the building began Monday. By Tuesday, the center had been razed with only remnants of the former structure remaining.
The building was considered a total loss after a kitchen fire in September 2019.
While the city did receive $967,000 from insurance, that was not enough for the center to be razed and rebuilt. Funding for the demolition came from the 2023 budget and was approved by City Council in Nov. 2022.
The city has yet to determine what will happen with the site in the future.
After demolition is complete, the area will be tested for environmental remediation.
“We are following a carefully planned process to ensure safety and environmental protection,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a Facebook post when he announced plans to demolish the building in June.
