Racine's Jefferson Lighthouse one of 9 Wisconsin schools to win National Blue Ribbon honor

RACINE — Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School students and staff celebrated their new status as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School on Wednesday with a blue carpet entrance and a new city holiday: Jefferson Lighthouse Day.
The school was named a Blue Ribbon School by the federal Department of Education, and was one of nine in the state to earn the recognition this year; as many as 420 schools nationwide can earn the Blue Ribbon yearly.
The Department recognizes schools in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
1. Exemplary high-performing schools.
2. Exemplary achievement gap-closing schools.
Jefferson Lighthouse, 1722 W. Sixth St., was awarded the Blue Ribbon in the high-performing schools category for being among the state’s highest performing school’s based on state assessments or nationally normed tests.
High marks
The school boasts a score of 87/100 in student achievement, and a 92.1/100 in on-track and postsecondary readiness, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s most recent school report card.
The school remains one of the Racine Unified School District’s brightest stars. Jefferson Lighthouse continuously ranks as a 4-star or 5-star school under state metrics, while RUSD — which contains one of the most impoverished student populations of any school district in the state — as a whole was most recently given two stars, “meets few expectations.” The district’s most recent cumulative student achievement score was 37.1 out of 100.
Principal: Credit goes to teachers students, families
Jefferson Lighthouse Principal Dr. Jeremy Benishek credited the success to the staff, students and families.
“Teachers — this award belongs to you,” Benishek said. “You are the ones who put in the work of educating our students every day. You are the ones who strive to live and teach our IB (International Baccalaureate) programme.
“Students — this award belongs to you. You show up to school every day with the willingness to grow and strive to be IB learners. Learning isn’t always easy, but let us continue to strive to be the best students we can be.
“Families — this award belongs to you too. You are your child’s first teacher. An award like this cannot happen without your partnership. So, thank you for your commitment to our school.”
A fourth-grade student, Maggie Olson, said she was excited that her school won the award and that she was not surprised the school had won it because of how hard the teachers work. Olson, who said she enjoys learning, likes art the most because “your ideas can go anywhere and your opportunities are almost endless.”
As an International Baccalaureate school, the Jefferson Elementary aims to “develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect,” according to its website, which Olson exemplified.
“I like to learn about others because then I can understand them more and then I can become friends with them or we can share likes and dislikes and the same and some differences,” she said.