Racine's electric buses now on the road, picking up passengers

RACINE — The largest all-electric bus fleet in the state of Wisconsin was unveiled Wednesday to a crowd of cheering attendees at the historic Corinne Reid Owens Transit Center on State Street.

RYDE Racine has integrated nine new all-electric buses into its fleet, which represents about 25% of its buses. RYDE held a reception Wednesday for local and state officials, who were given an opportunity to take a ride on the city’s all-electric buses.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was on hand to say “a strong public transportation system is one of the most important assets a community can have.”

An estimated 1.2 million people in the state do not drive.

Evers said the public doesn’t have to choose between protecting the environment and a critical local service because they can have both. On Earth Day, which was Friday, he created the new Office of Environmental Justice.

“I look forward to our working together to build a future that we want to see for our state and that’s a better, more just and sustainable Wisconsin for generations to come,” he said.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, who is from Racine, has seen a lot of the city recently.

“Every time I come here, there’s something exciting going on,” he said, pointing to the Smart City Initiative as one example.

The city received more than $9 million in state and federal grants that facilitated the purchase of nine all-electric buses and the infrastructure to support them.

According to Proterra, the company that makes the buses, using electric buses reduces the amount of carbon dioxide by 230,000 pounds/per year over a diesel bus.

According to Trevor Jung, the city’s transit manager, transitioning to electric buses will save the city at least $60,000 in diesel from not having to purchase about 56,000 gallons of diesel every year.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about the progress we’re making,” Jung said, while adding it was the political will of Mayor Cory Mason and the Racine City Council who opted to step up and honor the Paris Climate Agreement after the federal government walked away from it four years ago.

“We can lead the way at the local level,” Jung said.

Proterra

Ken Becker, Proterra’s regional sales director/Midwest, said, “We’re so excited at Proterra to be a partner with the City of Racine and RYDE.”

“There’s no doubt when you see one of these buses going by that this is something new and different and something you might want to ride on,” he continued. “And that’s the idea with public transportation — making it exciting again.”

Becker said Racine’s buses are among the first purpose-built battery electric buses. “The batteries are actually integrated into the bus, into the safest and most logical place, which is underneath” the bus and out of the passenger area.

“The body is designed around these battery packs,” he said. The body itself was described as non-conductive and non-corrosive.

The attendees cheered when Becker told them the battery packs and buses are built in the U.S.

Drivers can expect better performance from the all-electric buses, he said. For example, the electric buses can accelerate 50% faster than a diesel bus, and can travel up hills that a diesel bus could not.

Climate change

Both Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Chelsea Chandler, program director for Clean Wisconsin’s Climate, Energy and Air Program, addressed climate change directly.

“I am thrilled to see Racine lead the way for our state in making our community more sustainable,” Neubauer said.

It’s past time, she said, for ideas such as the all-electric bus be pursued across the state.

Chandler was on hand to talk about transitioning to the green economy.

She said the nine all-electric buses would help address three issues all at the same time: climate change, air pollution and environmental justice.

Grants

The City of Racine received $6,190,906.00 from the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program to fund the purchase of six electric buses and related infrastructure.

Additionally, the city was awarded $3,183,723 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Authority (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program (“Low-No Program”) to buy three additional electric buses, bringing the total to nine.

Racine was the only city in the state to receive this allocation, and 1 of only 41 other transit jurisdictions nationwide to receive this funding.

For the rest of 2022, Racine is expected to have the largest electric bus fleet in Wisconsin, although Madison and Milwaukee are both aiming to take the lead in the next year or two.

