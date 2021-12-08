Racine's community centers to have expanded hours next year thanks to federal grant & community advocacy

RACINE — The Racine City Council has voted unanimously in favor of allocating up to $112,500 to extend operational hours at the area’s community centers.

The funds will come from federal Community Development Block Grant public service funds, which have yet to be officially awarded for the 2022 year, but will be between $250,000 and $300,000.

The purpose of the allocation is to provide after-school and weekend activities to provide young people with constructive and safe activities during the upcoming year.

Expansion

All centers would add a total of three additional hours Monday-Thursday so the facilities can stay open until 8 or 9 p.m. Additionally, the expanded hours will include the following:

Minimum of three staff members at Bryant, King and Chavez community centers, and a minimum of two staff members at Tyler Domer and Humble Park Community Centers.

Humble Park and Tyler Domer will reopen on Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. with a minimum of two staff members.

All centers will add a total of 4 additional hours on Saturdays with a minimum of three staff members at Bryant, King and Chavez; and a minimum of two staff members at Humble and Tyler Domer

Bryant will add an additional 4 hours per week for the music program.

Future

Jason Mars, the city’s superintendent of recreation and cultural services, said there are multiple plans in the works that will give young people more opportunities to participate in their community centers.

In addition to opening gyms and multipurpose rooms for additional programs, there also plans underway for some collaboration between the parks department and other organizations.

The first collaboration is with the Racine Public Library and the city’s information systems staff. Mars explained the project would support public access to computers, computer programs, and could possibly involve lessons in robotics, coding or a number of other things related to technology.

He said, “That is one that we are in the process of trying to get that going.”

A second project that is also in the works involves a partnership with a local nonprofit to bring in gaming systems, games and computers.

Mars said the community has begun a slow return to the community centers following the upheavals from COVID.

“The important thing is to have activities where we can still social distance and follow the safety protocols,” he said.

Responding to community

Although it was not specifically mentioned at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the expansion of hours at community centers was one of the requests made at a Stop the Violence Rally and Pray Vigil held in September following a spate of shootings.

The rally was organized by Restoration Ministries and was facilitated with the help of multiple area organizations, including the Racine Women for Racial Justice.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, the executive director, said, “We are grateful for this huge gain for the youth in our communities who will have access to more safe spaces in neighborhood communities.”

However, she added the request for expansion of community center opportunities was only partially fulfilled because the other half of the request was “the city use staffing dollars to hire local neighborhood workers that represent those served at the neighborhood centers.”

The Stop the Violence Rally and Prayer Vigil was attended by many local representatives, such as: Aldermen John Tate, Maurice Horton, and Marcus West and County Supervisors Nick Demske, Jody Spencer, Fabi Maldonado, and Edward Santiago

“We are grateful to those representatives who attended to hear the cries and concerns of the people,” Scroggins-Powell said.

She added, “Our partnership with Racine Interfaith Coalition community leaders like Corey Prince, and the clergy namely, Bishop Ford, proved when we come together and amplify the voices of the people mostly affected, we get results.”

She concluded by thanking Mayor Cory Mason and the Racine City Council “who honored the voices of the people.”

