Racine's Armenian community came here to escape persecution. Now, they're celebrating their church's centennial

CALEDONIA — The Saint Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., is celebrating its centennial with a year of events.

Father Avedis Kalayjian explained the anniversary is a bit different than other centennials, which might mark the time from when a church was built or consecrated.

The Armenian church is marking the formation of the parish.

“To me, that makes more sense because the church is actually the community of believers and not specifically a building or structure,” Kalayjian said. “So that’s what we’re marking, the establishment of the Racine Parish as an independent parish.”

Events marking the centennial begin on Saturday and go through October.

Steve Gengozian, who is on the centennial steering committee and is also chairman of the Saint Mesrob Parish Council, said events kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, with a madagh dinner during which the parishioners will honor their longtime deacon, Charles Hardy.

Gengozian said it has been exciting to be part of the parish that has been around for his grandparents and now the next generation, his kids, and they’ve all carried on the tradition and served the church.

A madagh dinner is a memorial meal, a meal of thanksgiving. It is a traditional Armenian meal — mostly. In Armenia, the dinner would most likely be lamb and barley, but in the U.S. it is beef in a tomato base with onion and served with cracked-wheat pilaf.

Members of the Racine community, regardless of their heritage, are invited to share in the celebration.

A madagh dinner was traditionally connected to the 1915 genocide in the minds of the Racine parish. It was a time of remembrance and mourning. There would not have been dancing or celebration at such a dinner.

However, in 2015 those who died in the Armenian genocide were canonized. They are now remembered as saints, not victims, so their lives are celebrated.

Kalayjian said the dinner will be “in person and as normal as the CDC allows,” while recognizing COVID-19 cases locally are on the rise.

History

Many of the people of the Armenian Church in Racine can trace their heritage to Tomarza, a small community in the Ottoman Empire in what is now Turkey.

The journey began in 1915 when Ottoman Empire officials announced that all Armenians would be deported on Aug. 25. As the men were already gone, forced into labor camps, all that was left were women, children and the elderly.

Approximately 10,000 people left Tomarza on the forced march across the Syrian Desert and about 1,500 people arrived on the other side. The survivors scattered to wherever they could, to family members in other places if they had them.

Armenians had been making their way to the U.S. for a generation, fleeing religious oppression then occurring in the Ottoman Empire. Because they did not speak English, they moved to industrial centers where they could find jobs in factories. One of the places they relocated to was southeastern Wisconsin.

And so a small band of Tomarza refugees made their way to Racine and Milwaukee to join the small Armenian communities that were established in the late 1800s.

Gengozian recalled the relatives who survived said, “By the grace of God, we made it here. We survived, after being marched through the desert, starved, robbed, and everything else that went along with it, we survived.”

“I think they were just grateful,” he said and added one of the roles of the church was that it united people who were displaced and scattered.

“Everybody was trying to get out someplace,” Gengozian said. “You got on a boat that maybe went to South American or North America.”

The church was there to help organize people in their new lives.

Displaced

Kalayjian explained the experience of the Armenian people is similar to that of displaced people around the world. They moved around until they found their new home in a safe place and established new roots.

Initially, the Armenian Church did not have a building but was afforded the opportunity to worship in other religious spaces due to the generosity of those churches.

One of the centennial events includes a service at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church on July 7, the day the Armenian Church remembers Saint Mesrob.

“Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church Downtown was the first church who allowed us to use their sanctuary before we had our own, and they were gracious enough to repeat the favor more than 100 years later,” Kalayjian said. “They’re going to let us use their sanctuary on that evening to have a short service for our people, and we will invite their people to worship with us, and then have a little reception afterwards.”

Parish

Over time, the Armenian community in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region began to organize itself, Kalayjian said.

The Diocese in New York, which has jurisdiction over the region, opted to create a Midwest parish that included Chicago and select Great Lake communities.

In 1922, the Armenian Church had grown to the point the New York Diocese created the Racine parish.

“That’s what we’re marking,” Kalayjian said. “We’re marking the establishment of the Racine Parish as an independent parish.”

Genealogy

Also among the year’s activities is a genealogical project.

The church is asking families to submit their genealogy, which will be presented on poster boards around the church.

“In this way,” Kalayjian said, “people can identify connections that either they were aware of or were not aware of.”

The church is hoping enough families participate so that it can be put together in an artistic format, which would allow the parishioners to fully appreciate how they are connected.

Kalayjian took the opportunity to invite those with distant Armenian relatives to participate in the project and all the activities of the year.

As an example, he said there might be someone in the community with a great-grandmother or great-great-grandfather is wondering about their Armenian heritage.

This is a good time, Kalayjian continued, to join us and learn more about the church and heritage of their people.

Events

The annual Armenian Fest on Sunday, Aug. 7, will also have a centennial theme. Last year, the annual fest was moved to the church grounds. Since that worked out so well, it will continue on the church grounds this year.

Gengozian explained Armenian Fest has long been a time of reunions. People have their family members, he continued, but then there is the church family who gets to reconnect at the fest.

The celebration will culminate in October with a centennial weekend. On Oct. 8 there will be a banquet, and a celebratory mass the day after. The bishop from the Eastern Diocese will preside over the centennial activities that weekend.

“We’re excited about this centennial,” Kalayjian said and added he hoped the many Racinians who are Armenian and interested in exploring their heritage will join the church for the many activities they have planned throughout the year.

“We want to get their attention,” he added, “and rekindle buried or inner feelings, get them curious about the ancestry, and welcome them to participate in parish activities whenever they want.”

