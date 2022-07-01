Racine's 4th of July Parade 2022 lineup announced

4th Fest of Greater Racine
RACINE — Racine’s 86th annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, with pre-parade at 8:30 a.m. at Main and Goold streets. The parade proceeds south on Main
Street and then west on 14th Street. The 2022 theme is “Home of the Brave.” It will be broadcast live on Channel 24. Fireworks take place at 8:45 p.m. along the Lake Michigan North Beach shoreline. Here’s the parade lineup:
3. 4th Fest President — Wendy Spencer
4. 4th Fest Memorial Float
5. Honorary Grand Marshal — LeRoy Butler
7. Mr. 4th Fest 2022 Mark Porcaro
8. Boys of 76’ Bronze Float — American Legion Post 310
10. Racine Mayor Cory Mason
Miss Racine Scholarship Organization
13. Alderman District No. 1 — Jeff Coe
13A. Alderman District No. 10 — Samuel Peete
13B. Alderman District No. 12 — Henry Perez
14. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave
15. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
17. State Rep. Tip McGuire
18. State Rep. Great Neubauer
21. Marine Corps League 346 Agerholm-Gross Detachment
23. Jensen Metal Products
24. Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
25. Echoes of Camp Randall — University of Wisconsin Badger Band
26. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Float
28. Racine Heritage Museum — Mad Plaid Brass
29. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767
30. Racine Area Veterans Inc.
31. St. Catherine’s High School
33. Sons of Norway Racine
34. Case High School Football Team
35. Case High School Dance & Cheer
36. Fifth Street Yacht Club
38. Carriage House Pedal Tours
39. Thirsty Third Thursday Peddlers
A man plays the newly restored calliope instrument during the 4th Fest parade in 2018.
41. 4th Fest of Greater Racine
43. Girl Scout Troop 5822
44. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort/Bear Paw Beach
45. Racine Area Soccer Association
48. City of Racine Transit electric bus
50. Brew City Corvette Club
51. International Ethereal Miss Queen Rose Aqua
54. Racine Lutheran High School Varsity Cheer
55. Just Taxes & C.S.I. Solutions
The Park High School football team marches in the 2019 4th of July parade in Downtown Racine.
59. Racine Truth Basketball
60. Racine Park, Recreation & Cultural Services
67. Social on 6th and LGBTQ of Southeast Wisconsin
69. Sturtevant Youth Baseball Association
72. The Academies of Racine at Horlick High School
Horlick cheerleaders wave to the crowd during 4th Fest of Greater Racine's parade on the morning of Saturday, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!”
73. Horlick High School Cheer Team
74. Horlick High School Dance Team
76. Horlick High School Football
81. Job’s Daughters International Bethel No. 22
83. Racine Raiders Football Club
84. Racine Coalition for Peace & Justice
86. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast & 21st Century Preparatory School
92. Hooked-Up Towing & Repair
94. First Care Transportation
In Photos: "50 Years to the Moon and Back," 4th Fest Parade 2019
John Hetland's squad car leads the parade as the Honorary Grand Marshal during the annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Parade in downtown Racine on Thursday morning.
A large balloon depicting the moon passes down Main Street Thursday during the 4th Fest Parade in downtown Racine.
The Park High School football team marches in the 2019 4th of July parade in Downtown Racine.
John Hetland is honored as Grand Marshall.
Flyover at 4th of July parade
