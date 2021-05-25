 Skip to main content
Racine's 2021 construction projects
Racine's 2021 construction projects

RACINE — It's nearly summer in Wisconsin, which of course means road construction.

Here is a list of Racine's 2021 construction projects as of May 14, as reported by the City of Racine:

State projects

County Road H — Construction from United Natural Foods Incorporated (south of Highway 11) to Braun Road, ending in late summer. 

County Road KR — Construction from County Road H (east of Highway 31) to Wood Road, starting in June and ending in late summer 2022. Detour route includes Meachem Road, Highway 11 and Wisconn Valley Way.

Highway 11 — Construction from Highway 31 to Kentucky Street, ending in early fall.

Highway 20 — Construction from Roosevelt Avenue to West Boulevard, ending in fall. Detour includes Kinzie Avenue, 21st Street and S. Green Bay Road. 

Highway 38 — Construction from County Road MM to County Road K, ending in late summer. The 30-day detour includes County Road MM and N. Green bay Road. 

I-94/I-41 NS freeway (night work) — Construction from County Road KR to Milwaukee County Line, ending in late fall. 

Shared-use path construction (landscaping and lighting) — Construction from International Drive (north of Louis Sorenson Drive to Highway 11), County Road H (Venice Avenue to County Road KR), Braun Road (County Road H to 90th Street) and County Road KR (east frontage road to 90th Street). Construction ends in the fall. 

Louis Sorenson Road — Construction from International Drive to West Road, ending in summer. 

City projects

Taylor Avenue — Construction from Durand Avenue to 143 north of Webster Street, ending in late fall.

Oakwood Drive — Construction from Kings Circle to Maryland Avenue, ending in late fall.

Southwood Drive — Construction from Taylor Avenue to Biscayne Avenue, ending in late fall. 

Center Street — Construction from 16th Street to 18th Street, ending in late fall.

Howe Street — Construction from 17th Street to DeKoven Avenue, ending in late fall.

Franklin Street — Construction from 18th Street to DeKoven Avenue, ending in late fall.

Spruce Street (water) — Construction from Fleetwood Drive to Kenwood Drive, starting in mid summer and ending in late fall. 

Sixth Street Interceptor (wastewater) — Ending in late June. 

Fourth Street and Lake Avenue (wastewater) — Starting in mid July and ending in mid fall.

Goold Street (water) — Construction from Douglas Avenue to Main Street, starting in mid summer and ending in late fall.

Perry Avenue to Newman Road (36 inch watermain) — Ending in late fall.

Alley projects

15th Street to 16th Street — Construction includes Grange Avenue to Flett Avenue, ending in late fall.

15th Street to Wright Avenue — Construction includes Thurston Avenue to Quincy Avenue, ending in late fall. 

15th Street to 16th Street — Construction includes Deane Boulevard to West Boulevard, ending in late fall. 

13th Street to Wright Avenue — Construction includes West lawn Avenue to Monroe Avenue, ending in late fall.

18th Street to DeKoven Avenue — Construction includes Grand Avenue to Villa Street, ending in late fall.

18th Street to DeKoven Avenue — Construction includes Racine Street to Mead Street, ending in late fall. 

18th Street to DeKoven Avenue — Construction includes Franklin Street to Howe Street, ending in late fall.

Romayne Avenue to Walton Avenue — Construction includes Superior Street to Green Street, ending in late fall.

Washington Avenue to Slauson Avenue — Construction includes Taylor Avenue to Philips Avenue, ending in late fall.

Washington Avenue to Wright Avenue — Construction includes Deane Boulevard to Quincy Avenue, ending in late fall. 

Winslow Street to Maple Street — Construction includes N. Memorial Drive to Jones Street, ending in late fall.

13th Street to Wright Avenue — Construction includes West Lawn to Cleveland Avenue, ending in late fall. 

17th Street to 18th Street — Construction includes Park Avenue to Villa Street, ending in late fall. 

